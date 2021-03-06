SSC MTS Result 2021: SSC Declares Final Merit List Of MTS Recruitment 2019, Check Here

SSC MTS Result: The Staff Selection Commission on Saturday declared the SSC MTS 2019 final results on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the document verification round for the Multi-Tasking (non-technical) Staff recruitment 2019 can check their results online at ssc.nic.in. A total of 8992 have cleared the final DV round. SSC has also released the category-wise cutoff marks on the official website.

SSC MTS Result: 8.9K candidates pass

SSC MTS Paper 1 exam was conducted from August 20 to 22, 2019. Paper- 1 result was declared on November 5 and an additional result was declared on November 11, in which 1,20,713 candidates were qualified to appear for paper 2 exam. The SSC MTS Paper-2 exam was held on November 26 in which 96478 candidates appeared. SSC had declared the paper-2 exam result for SSC MTS on October 30, 2020, in which 20902 candidates qualified to appear for the document verification round. Out of them, 8992 have passed the DV round.

The SSC MTS 2019 recruitment vacancies were received in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years. A total of 7474 candidates have passed in the 18-25 years age group and 1518 candidates from the 18 to 27 years' age group cleared the DV round. Out of the 8992 candidates, the result of 607 candidates has been kept withheld, due to suspected malpractices, The list of such candidates has also been uploaded on the official website.

"There are some candidates in the Select List whose candidatures have been kept as provisional by the Regional Offices. User Departments concerned will check the eligibility of such candidates thoroughly in all respects before issuing an offer of appointment to the candidates," the official notice reads. Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the SSC website on March 10. The link to check the individual marks will be active from March 10 to March 31.

Click here to check the list of qualified candidates for SSC MTS Recruitment 2019.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)

