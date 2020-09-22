UPPSC 2020: Answer Key For UPPSC RO ARO 2020 State-level Exams Out At ‘uppsc.up.nic.in’

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or the UPPSC based out of Lucknow has uploaded the answer key for the entrance examinations of UPPSC 2020. The state-level test was conducted to shortlist candidates who aspire to qualify for the state administration. UPPSC 2020 will help authorities shortlist deserving candidates on the basis of merit list for the vacancies that have opened up.

UPPSC RO ARO answer key released

The UPPSC RO ARO answer key 2020 will give an idea to the candidates of their performance. Candidates can contest the answer key if they feel there is any discrepancy through the official website. The website links to check the details as well as contest the answer key is uppsc.up.nic.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examinations will have to use their same password and identification number as used at the time of registration to log in. Candidates can check the result without login by clicking the link for UPPSC 2020 below-

UPPSC RO ARO answer key 2020

Once the PDF is open for access, candidates can analyse the answers to their question papers. The UPPSC RO ARO prelims result is yet to be announced. The officials have not released a date yet. The UPPSC 2020 was held through an online mode. The candidates who appeared for the exams followed a digital examination mode ditching the physical answering mode in the wake of coronavirus. This is to further curb the transmission of COVID-19 and keep it to a minimum. The UPPSC 2020 exams for review officer and assistant review officer was held on September 20, 2020, and thousands of candidates appeared for the exams across the state. Once the UPPSC RO ARO prelims result is declared, candidates will then be shortlisted for the mains exams, followed by the interview round.

Here is how one can check the UPPSC RO ARO answer key which has been released by the officials

Follow the link uppsc.up.nic.in to head to the official website of UPPSC RO ARO answer key 2020. The link for the same is uppsc.up.nic.in. On the right-hand side of the page, there is a direct link to the exam answer key under flashing ‘new’ tab. Click on the section that the candidate has appeared for. Check the answer key which is in PDF format.

