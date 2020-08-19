UPPSC Computer Assistant Admit Card 2020 Out Now On Official Website ‘uppsc.up.nic.in'

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or the UPPSC has opened the portal to download UPPSC computer assistant admit card 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examinations can download the admit card on the official website. The link for the same is http://uppsc.up.nic.in/CandidateHomePage.html.

Also Read | UPSC CAPF 2020 Registration Begins For Post In Central Armed Police Forces; See Last Date

UPPSC computer assistant admit card 2020 out now

The examinations for the post of Computer Assistant will be held on August 23, 2020. The state-wide examinations will be held at more centres this year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. According to the official notification, the examinations will be conducted in an afternoon shift. The timings for the same is between 12 noon to 1.30 pm. The written examination will be in two parts. First will be Written Exam in objective type questions and answers. The second part of the exams would be Hindi typing test.

Log in to the website to download UPPSC computer assistant admit card 2020

Image Credits: Screengrab of log in gateway on the UPPSC website.

UPPSC computer assistant syllabus

The UPPSC computer assistant syllabus is divided into two parts first: part is general knowledge and the second part is computer knowledge.

Part one

General Science: Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Mathematics, Agriculture, Pharmacy and more

Preliminary Economics: Growth rates, GDP, GNP, etc.

Social Science knowledge like understanding of Constitution, Law related issues, Indian History, Geography etc.

Information Technology and Communication infrastructure etc.

Space Science: Satellite launch etc.

Computer Knowledge

Part two

Operating System: Windows, Linux, Unix.

Computer Languages: C, C++

Document related knowledge in Files Formats, Merging, Editing and Various other documents Processing, Power Print, PDF etc.

Database Handling: MS-Access, Spreadsheets, Simple Database preparation.

Internet and email related knowledge like w.w.w., Popular Websites, Web Surfing, Email Preparation, SPAM emails etc.

Malware and Virus: Common available Virus and Malwares and their removal.

Also Read | UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020 Released On Official Website, Here's How To Download

Here are the steps to download UPPSC computer assistant admit card 2020

Copy the link uppsc.up.nic.in and paste on the search bar for computer assistant admit card. Click enter, you will be redirected to the UPPSC computer assistant admit card 2020 homepage. Click on ‘CLICK HERE DO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2019 COMPUTER ASSISTANT EXAM.-2019’ on the homepage and it will lead to the UPPSC 2020 download gateway. Enter the application number, all the required areas and click enter for UPPSC computer assistant 2020 admit card. Click enter and you will see the computer assistant admit card on the screen. Print the admit card or keep an e-copy to show on the day of the exam. Note that the candidate will not be allowed for UPPSC 2020 without the admit card.

Also Read | UPPSC Result: 2,669 Candidates Shortlisted For The Final Interview Round

Also Read | UPPSC Exam Date Revised For ACF, RFO Posts: UPPSC PCS (Pre)-2020 Postponed To October