UPPSC 2020: Uttar Pradesh's RO, ARO Exams Postponed By A Week; Read Here

The Uttar Public Service Commission has announced the postponement of UPPSC RO exam and UPPSC ARO exam. The examinations are being postponed to a week later, originally the examinations were going to be held on September 13 but the new date is September 20. Arvind Kumar Mishra, the controller of examinations, gave the statement in a press brief. However, the reason for postponement has not been stated in the release. The aspirants will have to wait for a week to appear for the exams as per the notification,

UPPSC RO exam and UPPSC ARO exam pushed by a week

The release cited the delay to ‘unavoidable reasons’ and therefore the change of exam dates. The commission has asked the candidates to provide alternative centres on the forms on August 19. According to several candidates on social media, the examinations might be postponed due to the changes in the centre and allotment of the candidates to the centre.

According to a notification by the UPPSC 2020, there are 17 districts in the state at which the examination centres are being established, including Prayagraj. There are about 385191 candidates who are willing to appear for the UPPSC RO exam and UPPSC ARO exam despite the COVID-19 threat and the rising numbers.

Out of the total number, about 41 candidates have withdrawn their application due to the possible risk of infection as stated by the notification. After the exam date change, the schedule for interview rounds has also been changed.

Other UPPSC 2020 exams that have been affected

The date change has not only affected the UPPSC RO exam and UPPSC ARO exam but forest conservator and the regional forest officer post recruitment. Originally the examinations were going to be held on August 26, 27 and 28, but now the exams will be between September 1 and September 4.

The interview round for the above-mentioned forest conservator and the regional forest officer post will happen across the four days. During UPPSC RO exam and UPPSC ARO exam as well as the ACF and RFO final interview round, strict policies for social distancing and disinfection will be followed.

