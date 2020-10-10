Union Public Service Commission has recently announced the UPSC NDA Result 2020 on its official website. So, candidates who appeared for NDA exam 2020 can check their UPSC NDA Result 2020 at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA Result 2020 consists of merit in the PDF format, which has roll numbers of qualified students in it. For checking the UPSC Result 2020, they need to keep their hall ticket handy to enter their credentials on the portal. Here are further details about the UPSC NDA Result 2020 that you must check out right away.

UPSC NDA Result 2020: NDA exam 2020 result out at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Union Public Service Commission announced the UPSC NDA Result 2020 on October 9, 2020, Friday, on its official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the NDA exam 2020 need to enter their roll number and other details for checking the result. Ahead of the next round, the provisional list of selected people for UPSC NDA 2020 has appeared.

The announcement of final marks for the NDA exam 2020 will take place after the completion of the SSB interview round. Moreover, after UPSC Result 2020, the candidates need to register online on the official Indian Army Recruiting website at joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks. As per the notice, they need to submit their original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards during the SSB interview. For further details, candidates need to check the official notification on the website.

Also read: IBPS PO 2020: IBPS PO Admit Card Released; See Direct Link To Download Here

Also read: IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: IBPS Increases The Vacancy To 2,557 Posts

How to download results for UPSC NDA 2020?

To check the result for UPSC NDA 2020 exam, candidates need to keep their admit card handy. We have listed steps for them to check UPSC NDA Result 2020 at upsc.gov.in. Check below:

Candidates need to visit the UPSC NDA 2020 official website at upsc.gov.in for UPSC NDA Result 2020.

On the home page, they have to find and click on the link for UPSC NDA Result 2020.

The UPSC Result 2020 will appear in the PDF form on the display screen.

They have to find their roll number in the UPSC NDA Result 2020.

Candidates can download their results and take a print out for future reference.

Also read: NEET 2020: NTA Releases Exam Centre Details For Applicants At 'ntaneet.nic.in'

Also read: IBPS Clerk 2020 Notification For Over 1500 Vacancies Out On 'ibps.in'