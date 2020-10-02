UPPSC BEO Prelims Result 2019 Is Declared; Check UPPSC Block Education Officer Results

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) recently released the results for its Prelims exam that was conducted this August 16th. The list mentions the roll number of the candidates who are qualified for the Mains exam. Candidates can check the results from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The link reads "BEO Prelims exam 2019, list of candidates qualified for Mains exam". Check the direct link for viewing the list of candidates who cleared the Prelims for Block Education Officer exam under UP PSC board of Prayagraj. A total of 4591 candidates have been selected to appear for the BEO Mains exam. Currently, the dates for the Main exam has not been released by the UPPSC board.

ALSO READ| UPPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications Invited For 610 Vacancies, Here's How To Apply

Check UPPSC BEO Result 2020; Direct link

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the right side of the homepage, view all notifications.

Click on ‘UPPSC BEO prelims 2019 result’ link

A PDF would be downloaded with the complete list of roll number of selected candidates in UPPSC Prelims BEO 2019.

Take a printout of the PDF for future use.

Direct link - Click here

Image courtesy: UPPSC website

ALSO READ| UPPSC 2020: Answer Key For UPPSC RO ARO 2020 State-level Exams Out At ‘uppsc.up.nic.in’

The UPPSC BEO Prelims Exam 2019 prelims was conducted across 18 districts in one shift from 12 PM to 2 PM. The 18 districts included Agra, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Gaziabad, Jaunpur. Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Raebareli, Sitapur, Varanasi and Mathura. The Prelims exam included 120 questions on General Studies and the duration of the exam was for three hours. The total marks allotted to the UPPSC BEO Exam was 300 while 0.33 marks were set as the negative marking per the wrong answer. The candidates who scored at least 40 per cent marks in the prelims were then listed out. These candidates would then appear for UPPSC BEO Mains Exam. The Mains exam would be conducted for two hours where a total of 300 questions would be asked.

ALSO READ| UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020 Released On Official Website, Here's How To Download

Apart from the results for UPPSC BEO Prelims of 2019, many other new results and notifications are also released on the UPPSC website. The 7th notice here is for the BEO prelims result, however other notifications like centre change for PCS/ACF-RFO Prelims, Advt. for Lecturer (Commerce, Education), and many others have been released as of recently. Take a look.

Image courtesy: UPPSC website

ALSO READ| BPSC 2020: BPSC 65th Mains, 31st Judicial Service Exams Rescheduled; New Dates Here

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock