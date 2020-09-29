BPSC 2020: BPSC 65th Mains, 31st Judicial Service Exams Rescheduled; New Dates Here

Bihar Public Service Commission or the BPSC 2020 has released the postponed the 31st Judicial Service exam date. The notice has been released on the official website and the link for the same is bpsc.bih.nic.in. The notice can be accessed on this link. Originally the BPSC 65th mains exam date was on October 13, 14 and 20. The 31st Judicial Service exam date was on October 7, 2020. However, now the exams have been pushed to another date. The reason for postponement has not been released on the official website.

BPSC 65th mains exam date and 31st Judicial Service exam date to know

According to the new and revised dates of BPSC 65th mains exam date and 31st Judicial Service exam date, the exam dates are on November 25, 26, and 28, 2020 followed by December 6, 2020, respectively. According to an earlier notification, the examinations for 31st judicial services is to fill 221 vacancies for Civil Judge in junior grade and the exams for BPSC 65th mains is being held to fill 434 vacancies across departments in Bihar administration.

On the BPSC 65th mains exam date, follow the steps to check the details of reschedule-

To access the 31st Judicial Service exam date, log in to the website bpsc.bih.nic.in. It will lead to the homepage of the BPSC notification. You will have to click on the “Important Notice: Regarding postponement of 31st Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 04/2020) scheduled to be held on 7th October 2020 and 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination scheduled to be held on 13th, 14th & 20th October 2020.” This is the first notification on BPSC 2020 website. After this, click the notification button ahead of BPSC 65th mains exam date. BPSC notification can be seen post this in the Hindi language. Read the notification for the date change. Download BPSC notification e-copy or save on desktop for future use of 31st Judicial Service exam date.

On the BPSC 65th mains exam date, the candidates will have to follow all the strict social distancing guidelines set by the government BPSC 2020. They will have to carry an ID card which is recognised by the government and then only they will be allowed to enter after the physical verification at the entry points. Students must wear marks on BPSC 65th mains exam date to avoid any transmission of the COVID-19 virus. At the entry points, the ID cards and the admit cards will be checked by the officials.

