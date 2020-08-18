UPSC 2020 Mains Dates & UPSC Exam 2021 Calendar Out; Check NDA, Civil Services Exam Dates

The Union Public Service Commission or the UPSC has released the official notification outlining the dates of the UPSC exam 2021. The UPSC exam calendar 2021 was made available on the official website of the examination body. The UPSC releasing the calendar is an annual practice, which the committee does once a year.

UPSC exam calendar 2021 out now

Aspirants can mark important dates, months, and specifications as per the calendar which is now live on the official website of the UPSC exam. The link for the same is upsc.gov.in. The most sought after examination that is UPSC civil services will have the examinations in the month of June 27, 2021. For the same, the notification will be out in February and the last date of application will be in March 2021. Aspirants will have almost a month’s time to get all the formalities done. Once the prelims examination is held, the shortlisted aspirants will be selected for the main exams. The dates for which will be announced after the prelims. This will be followed by a personality interview test.

As per the UPSC exam calendar 2021, the examination to be held first in 2021 will be Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2021. The notification will be released in the month of October itself. The examinations will be scheduled to be held in the month of February. The last examinations to be held in 2021 will be Section Officers Grade and Stenographers Grade B/Grade 1. This examination will be held in December 2021. The aspirants will have to fill the forms by October for this exam.

UPSC 2020 important dates to remember

The UPSC exam calendar of 2020 is yet to look hold the UPSC Mains for the 2020 aspirants. The examinations will be reportedly conducted in the month of January 2021. The dates for the same are between January 8 to 17. Everyone who has been shortlisted for the mains will have to appear for the exam as per the UPSC exam calendar.

Here is the full calendar for reference

Image Credits: UPSC news website

