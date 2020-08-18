UPSC CAPF 2020 Registration Begins For Post In Central Armed Police Forces; See Last Date

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has activated the registration link for interested candidates to apply for UPSC CAPF post. The UPSC CAPF exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission to recruit the candidates into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) posts as an Assistant Commandant (AC). The forces which recruit candidates through this CAPF exam are Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had earlier notified the schedule of all its upcoming examinations. According to that notification, UPSC CAPF 2020 will be held on December 20, 2020. The UPSC CAPF 2020 notification has now been released, it includes UPSC CAPF syllabus, eligibility criteria, and other important details. The interested candidates can check the official UPSC CAPF 2020 notification on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF 2020 registration starts today

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the UPSC CAPF 2020 till September 7, 2020, on upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who do not want to lose their chance in attempting the UPSC exams also have an option to withdraw their application forms between September 14th to 20th.

Direct link for UPSC CAPF notification can be accessed at https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Notif-CAPF-2020-Engl.pdf#page=7.

The CAPF exam was held on August 18, 2019, last year. This year the UPSC CAPF exam date has been postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic situation in India and is now scheduled for December 2020 now.

UPSC CAPF 2020 selection process

The UPSC CAPF 2020 selection process will be consisting of three stages. The candidates will be selected on written examination, physical efficiency test, and personal interview.

The final merit list will be announced on the basis of written examination and personal interview round. The written UPSC CAPF exam will consist of two papers: general ability and intelligence, general studies, essay, and comprehension.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official UPSC 2020 website to know about all the details regarding the UPSC CAPF syllabus and the official UPSC CAPF notification.

For the Assistant Commandant post, candidates will be selected through a written exam, physical standards or physical efficiency tests, and medical standards tests and interview. These tests will be held in succession. The merit list will be drawn on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination and interview.

UPSC CAPF 2020 eligibility

UPSC CAPF 2020 eligibility includes graduates who are under 20-25 years of age (with some age relaxation for reserved category candidates). The candidates should not have born before 2nd August 1995 and not later than 1st August 2000. The UPSC CAPF 2020 recruitment invites applications to fill 209 Assistant Commandant posts. Out of these, 78 vacancies are in BSF, 13 in CRPF, 69 in CISF, 27 in ITBP, and 22 in SSB.

