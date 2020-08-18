UPSC CAPF 2020 Registration Begins For Post In Central Armed Police Forces; See Last Date

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has activated the registration link for interested candidates to apply for UPSC CAPF post. The UPSC CAPF exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission to recruit the candidates into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) posts as an Assistant Commandant (AC). The forces which recruit candidates through this CAPF exam are Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had earlier notified the schedule of all its upcoming examinations. According to that notification, UPSC CAPF 2020 will be held on December 20, 2020. The UPSC CAPF 2020 notification has now been released, it includes UPSC CAPF syllabus, eligibility criteria, and other important details. The interested candidates can check the official UPSC CAPF 2020 notification on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in.
Image courtesy: UPSC website
Image courtesy: UPSC official website
UPSC CAPF 2020 eligibility includes graduates who are under 20-25 years of age (with some age relaxation for reserved category candidates). The candidates should not have born before 2nd August 1995 and not later than 1st August 2000. The UPSC CAPF 2020 recruitment invites applications to fill 209 Assistant Commandant posts. Out of these, 78 vacancies are in BSF, 13 in CRPF, 69 in CISF, 27 in ITBP, and 22 in SSB.
