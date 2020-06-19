UPSC Civil Services 2019: Interview List Of 624 Candidates Released

The Union Public service commission (UPSC) recently released a UPSC notification for the personal interviews of UPSC main exam which were held last year. The UPSC notification is released on the official website of The Union Public service commission, upsc.gov.in. The interview process will start from July 20, 2020, and will continue till July 30, 2020.

The commission has released a detailed schedule for all the selected candidates who are eligible for the personality test of UPSC CSE 2019. A total of 624 candidates have been selected for the interview round of UPSC civil services main exam 2019.

See the official UPSC notification HERE

UPSC Civil services interview round

The UPSC Civil services interview round is the last leg of the UPSC civil services recruitment round. Those candidates who have cleared the UPSC prelims and main UPSC exam are eligible for the UPSC Civil services interview round. One has to bring the required original documents for verification while attending the interview round. The interview round for UPSC Civil services exams 2019 was supposed to be held in February.

It was postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic situation in the country. UPSC Civil services preliminary exam was held last year on June 2, 2019. The result of prelims was declared on July 12, 2019. The UPSC Civil services main exams were conducted from September 20, 2019, to September 29, 2019. The results of UPSC Civil services main exam was declared on January 14, 2020.

UPSC civil services exam date

Earlier this month, UPSC had released the revised schedule for UPSC civil services preliminary exam for UPSC 2020. According to the schedule, preliminary exams will be conducted on October 4, 2020. The UPSC civil services main exam will be conducted on January 8, 2021.

How to download UPSC civil services interview list?

Go to the official website of Union Public service commission, upsc.gov.in.

Go to the what’s new section on the website

Click on the Interview Schedule: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019

The UPSC IAS Personality Test PDF will open on the screen

Check the roll number, interview time and date.

Download and keep the PDF for future use.

The candidates are advised to regularly check the official website to know about all the latest updates and news about UPSC 2020.