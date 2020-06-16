UPSC Exam 2020: ISS Exam Syllabus, Exam Date And Latest Updates

Quick links:
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently released an official notification regarding the UPSC exam 2020. The official notification is for Indian Statistical Services, ISS exam 2020. The notification mentioned that the online application process has also started. The candidates can apply for the ISS exam from June 10, 2020, to June 30, 2020, till 6 PM on the official website upsconline.nic.in. In the notification about UPSC exam 2020, UPSC has mentioned that the approximate number of vacancies to be filled through ISS exam is 47. The UPSC exam date for ISS exam is October 16, 2020. The UPSC exam notification said that the online applications for the UPSC exam 2020 can be withdrawn from 07.07.2020 to 13.07.2020 till 6.00 PM. This window is for those candidates who want to opt-out of appearing in the ISS exam and save an attempt.
The UPSC exam 2020 will be conducted in two parts of written and viva. The first part will consist of written exam carrying 1000 marks and the second part will consist of a viva of candidates selected by UPSC. The viva will carry a maximum of 200 marks. Here are the subjects for the written exam.
