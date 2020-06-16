UPSC Exam 2020: ISS Exam Syllabus, Exam Date And Latest Updates

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently released an official notification regarding the UPSC exam 2020. The official notification is for Indian Statistical Services, ISS exam 2020. The notification mentioned that the online application process has also started. The candidates can apply for the ISS exam from June 10, 2020, to June 30, 2020, till 6 PM on the official website upsconline.nic.in. In the notification about UPSC exam 2020, UPSC has mentioned that the approximate number of vacancies to be filled through ISS exam is 47. The UPSC exam date for ISS exam is October 16, 2020. The UPSC exam notification said that the online applications for the UPSC exam 2020 can be withdrawn from 07.07.2020 to 13.07.2020 till 6.00 PM. This window is for those candidates who want to opt-out of appearing in the ISS exam and save an attempt.

ISS exam syllabus

The UPSC exam 2020 will be conducted in two parts of written and viva. The first part will consist of written exam carrying 1000 marks and the second part will consist of a viva of candidates selected by UPSC. The viva will carry a maximum of 200 marks. Here are the subjects for the written exam.

General English - 100 marks

General Studies -100 marks

Statistics-I (Objective) - 200 marks

Statistics-II (Objective) - 200 marks

Statistics-III (Descriptive) - 200 marks

Statistics-IV (Descriptive) - 200 marks

About the subjects in ISS exam syllabus

Statistics I & II will be of Objective Type Questions (80 questions with maximum marks of 200 in each paper) to be attempted in 120 minutes.

Statistics III and IV will be of Descriptive Type having Short Answer/ Small Problems Questions (50%) and Long Answer and Comprehension problem questions (50%). At least one Short Answer and One Long Answer Question from each section are compulsory. In Statistics-IV, an equal number of questions i.e. 50% weightage from all the sub-sections below and candidates have to choose any two sub-sections and answer.

The papers on General English and General Studies will be of subjective type.

ISS exam eligibility

A candidate for the Indian Statistical Service must have obtained a Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subjects or a Master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from an affiliated and recognised university.

UPSC exam 2020 fee