UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2020 Registration Begins On UPSC's Official Website

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, will be releasing notification for the NDA and NA exam on June 16, 2020. They will be releasing the exam information on their official website - upsc.gov.in. The exam is held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Naval Academy (NA) Course. Every year, the exam for of NDA and NA is held twice a year although this year UPSC will conduct the exam only once due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UPSC NDA and NA exam dates

UPSC's last notification was related to the exam dates. The common examination for both NDA & NA Exam (I) and NDA & NA Exam (II) will be held on September 6, 2020. Candidates who are appearing for the exam need to register for the notification process. The deadline for the registration is not mentioned yet.

Important dates

Eligible candidates can apply for the examination online at upsconline.nic.in on or before July 6, 2020, until 6 PM.

The online applications can be withdrawn from July 13 to July 19 till 6:00 PM

Exam to be conducted on September 6, 2020

Admit card release dates will be in August 2020

Online coaching for NDA exams

If candidates are facing any doubts regarding the exam, they can enrol for online coaching and classes to prepare for NDA exam. Candidates can go on Safalta's official website to enrol for online coaching. The duration of the course is for 75 days. Since offline coaching is not possible due to the pandemic, many candidates have been enrolling for online coaching.

Other details related to UPSC NDA and NA Exam

Candidates should clear class 12th from a recognized board or university to appear for the UPSC exam. Furthermore, the Union Public Service Commission held a special meeting on May 20, 2020, to discuss the UPSC examinations. Taking notice of the extension of several restrictions, the Commission decided that they will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews at present.

The Commission, although, took note of the points being announced by the Central Government and they have decided to review the situation once more, after the fourth period of lockdown. Candidates preparing for UPSC NDA Exam 2020 should keep visiting the websites of the Commission for notifications and applications.

