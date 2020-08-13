UPSC CAPF 2020: Official UPSC CAPF Notification With Exam Details To Be Out On Aug 18

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be releasing all the details of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commander) UPSC CAPF 2020 exam on August 18, 2020. The official UPSC CAPF notification will be released on August 18, 2020. The UPSC CAPF exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to recruit the candidates in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The candidates who are recruited through this CAPF exam, join the forces as Assistant Commandant (AC). The forces which recruit candidates through this CAPF exam are Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Here is everything you need to know about UPSC CAPF 2020.

UPSC CAPF notification

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had earlier notified the schedule of all its upcoming examinations. According to that notification, UPSC CAPF 2020 will be held on December 20, 2020. The same notification also mentioned that UPSC CAPF notification will be released on August 18, 2020. The UPSC CAPF 2020 notification will be consisting of all the details related to the exam like UPSC CAPF syllabus, eligibility criteria and other important details. The interested candidates can check the official UPSC CAPF 2020 notification on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF 2020

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the UPSC CAPF 2020 till September 7, 2020, on upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. After the application and registration window closes, UPSC will be allowing the candidates to withdraw their applications in case if they do not wish to appear in the UPSC CAPF 2020. The CAPF exam was held on August 18, 2019, last year. This year the UPSC CAPF exam date has been postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic situation in India.

The UPSC CAPF 2020 selection process will be consisting of three stages. The candidates will be selected on written examination, physical efficiency test and the personal interview. The final merit list will be announced on the basis of written examination and personal interview round. The written UPSC CAPF exam will consist of two papers: general ability and intelligence, general studies, essay and comprehension. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official UPSC 2020 website to know about all the details regarding the UPSC CAPF syllabus and the official UPSC CAPF notification