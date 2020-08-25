UPSC CDS Exam 2020 Application Last Date Today, Portal To Remain Open Till 6 Pm

The Union Public Service Commission or the UPSC will be closing the registration for the Combined Defense Service Examination of the CDSE II later today. The last date for candidates to fill the form is August 25th and no more forms will be accepted after today. The candidates who aspire to get selected will have to fill the form as soon as possible as the CDS exam application's last date is today.

Also Read | UPSC 2020 Mains Dates & UPSC Exam 2021 Calendar Out; Check NDA, Civil Services Exam Dates

UPSC CDS exam 2020 details to know

The UPSC CDS exam 2020 is to fill 344 openings in the national defence system. The candidates will have to apply for exams through the website and the link for the same is upsconline.nic.in as per the UPSC CDS notification 2020. The portal will remain open until 6 pm today.

Also Read | UPSC Board Releases UPSC CDS 2020 Exam Notification; See Steps To Apply For CDS II

UPSC CDS exam 2020 specifications

The UPSC CDS application for CDS II 2019 started on August 5 and the portal was open for almost 20 days to fill the UPSC CDS form 2020. The vacancy falls under five subcategories, which are - IMA, INA, IAF, OTA (Men) and OTA (women) The online application process for CDS II 2019 began on August 5, while today is the last day for application submission. The examinations will be held in the month of November across several centres of the CDS. Almost 41 centres will be open this year.

Here are the steps to fill UPSC CDS form 2020

Go to the official website of UPSC CDS exam 2020 after following the link upsconline.nic.in Find the ‘online application tab’ for the various courses. Check the UPSC links for UPSC CDS application. Click on the CDS in the third column and it will lead you to the several parts of the UPSC CDS form 2020. Click and complete part one as per the guidelines in UPSC CDS notification 2020. Then head to part two and finish all formalities. Submit and then pay the fees for UPSC CDS exam 2020. Download an e-copy or save a printed version of the UPSC CDS application.

Some key points mentioned in the UPSC CDS notification 2020 are as follows:

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website http://upsconline.nic.in Brief. instructions for filling up the online Application Form have been given in the Appendix-II (A). Detailed instructions are available on the above-mentioned website.

The Commission has introduced the facility of withdrawal of application for those candidates who do not want to appear for the Examination. In this regard, Instructions are mentioned in Appendix-II (B) of this Examination Notice.

Candidate should have details of one Photo ID Card viz. Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. The details of this Photo ID Card will have to be provided by the candidate while filling up the online application form. The candidates will have to upload a scanned copy of the Photo ID whose details have been provided in the online application by him/her. This Photo ID Card will be used for all future referencing and the candidate is advised to carry this Photo ID Card while appearing for Examination/Personality Test/SSB.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2020: The Commission Invites Applications For 35 Vacancies; Read More

Also Read | UPSC CAPF 2020 Registration Begins For Post In Central Armed Police Forces; See Last Date