UPSC To Conduct IES 2020 Examination In October, Revokes Previous Notice

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has revoked its previous notification and declared that the Indian Economic Service exam 2020 or IES 2020 will be conducted from October 16 to October 18. This comes after the Commission said on June 10 that it will not conduct the IES exam this year because the department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of finance did not report any vacancy. However, as per the latest notification, UPSC has decided to take the examinations on the “specific request” made by the Department of Economic Affairs. The official notification of the UPSC IES 2020 Examination will be released on August 11.

The UPSC notice said, “On a specific request by the Department of Economic Affairs, the Commission has reconsidered its earlier decision and has now decided to hold the Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 on 16th to 18th October, 2020. The Notification of the examination is likely to be issued on 11/08/2020.”

The vacancies are usually reported to the Commission by the concerned department in the government. It is only after receiving the update that UPSC issues notification for recruitment and invites the aspirants to fill up the vacant posts. In the revised calendar due to COVID-19 pandemic, UPSC had mentioned the dates for UPSC Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) examinations.

As per that calendar released on June 5, the notifications had to be issued on June 10 and the last date to apply is June 30 for the exams that were scheduled to be conducted from October 16 to 18. However, on June 10, the Commission had declared the cancellation of IES 2020 exams. Now after revoking that notice, a new date will be released on August 11 on the official website.

UPSC Engineering, Geo-scientist exams rescheduled

UPSC has also revised its main examination schedule for the engineering services exam and geo-scientist exam. According to the revised schedule, the Engineering Services (Main) Examination will be conducted on October 18, while the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination will be held on October 17-18. The main examinations for both the subjects, for which the preliminary tests were held in January this year, were scheduled for June 27 and 28. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the exams were postponed to August 8 and 9 before being stalled until further notice.

