UPSC CMS 2020: UPSC Combined Medical Service Notification Release Postponed To July 29

The Union Public Service Commission aka UPSC was all set to release the notification for its combined medical services exam, CMS. However, it has now postponed the release of its notification. The update which was expected to release today will now be released on July 29th on the official UPSC website.

UPSC CMS 2020 notification release is postponed

The UPSC CMS 2020 exam is scheduled for October 22 this year, however, the notification for the same was earlier expected to release today on July 22nd while the last date to apply for the exam was on August 11th.

According to the 2019 notification, the eligibility criteria to apply for the UPSC CMS was an MBBS degree (appearing or passed). Candidates who are yet to complete their rotational internship are also eligible to appear for the UPSC CMS exams but if cleared, the candidate will be allowed to appear for the exams only after the completion of their compulsory rotational internship. However, candidates have to wait to see whether this year any changes have been made with respect to eligibility and the application rules.

How to check UPSC CMS notification when released?

Go to the official website of UPSC 2020, upsc.gov.in.

Go to the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage.

One can find the latest information on the UPSC exams here.

UPSC CMS exam format

The selection to medical services in UPSC 2020 is done through a written UPSC CMS exam and then interview round. Those candidates who qualify in the written examination are then called for the interview round. The exam is conducted in two parts. Part 1 is a computer-based examination which is divided into two papers. Each paper carries a maximum of 250 marks. It is an objective type of examination.

Last year there were a total of 965 vacancies which included the maximum vacancies in General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation and Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways. Candidates with an MBBS qualification (appearing or passed) can get posted in these medical posts if they clear the UPSC CMS exams.

