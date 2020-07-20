UPSC To Conduct Remaining Personality Tests For Civil Services 2019 From July 20

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared that it would resume the Personality Tests (PT) of the remaining candidates for the Civil Services Examination 2019 (CSE-2019) from July 20, 2020, to July 30, 2020. The process of 2,304 aspirants giving their PT to the Commission was ongoing when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown to curb the further spread of COVID-19.

But now, with the gradual lifting of the imposed restrictions, the interviews are being resumed with prior information given to the aspirants. Moreover, as per the official statement, the precautionary measures required to curb the transmission of the novel coronavirus have been put in place.

Amid the global health crisis, train services are not entirely in function across the nation. Therefore, the Commission has announced the first of its kind measure by deciding to reimburse the lowest ‘to and fro airfare’ to the candidates who would travel to attend the Personality Tests. Furthermore, the state governments have been requested by the UPSC to permit the candidates owning an electronic-Summon Letter for PTs to transport in and out of the containment zones amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Commission is reportedly also helping all the aspirants with their requirements of lodging and transport.

Candidates to get 'Sealed Kit'

After reaching the Commission, all the candidates would get a ‘Sealed Kit’ that would consist of a face mask, bottle of sanitizer and hand gloves. Moreover, since the Interview Boards mostly consist of senior advisors, UPSC has kept the suitable measures including social distancing and ‘contactless’ PTs in a bid to protect both, the interviewers and interviewees. Even the rest of the staff involved in the conduct of the PTs will be equipped with protective gear. There are arrangements in place for periodic sanitization of all rooms, halls, furniture and the equipment with seating arrangements for candidates assembled at a safe distance.

