UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification Out; 42 Vacancies For Engineers, MBBS Degree Holders

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a list of 42 vacancies for candidates holding an engineering or MBBS degree in required disciplines. According to the official website, the posts include assistant engineer (quality assurance), foreman (computer science engineering), senior scientific assistant in compute, electrical and mechanical engineering, special grade III assistant professor in clinical haematology, immune-haematology and blood transfusion, medical oncology and neonatology.

Interested candidates can head to upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in on or before October 15. The cost of the application form for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates is free, while for candidates from Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates need to pay the application form fees of Rs 25.

UPSC Recruitment 2020 notification: 42 vacancies

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance)[Engineering Equipments]- 2 Posts

Foreman (Computer Science) - 2 Posts

Senior Scientific Assistant (Computer) - 3 Posts

Senior Scientific Assistant (Electrical)- 2 Posts

Senior Scientific Assistant (Mechanical) - 10 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Clinical Haematology) - 10 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Immuno-Haematology and Blood Transfusion) - 5 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology)- 2 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Neonatology) - 6 Posts

For the 'Special Grade III Assistant Professors' in different fields, a recognised MBBS degree qualification and Post Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality and at least three year’s teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super Specialty in a recognised teaching institution after obtaining the first Post Graduate degree in a relevant discipline is needed.

Selection Process

The officials will shortlist the application from eligible candidates and call them for an interview. However, if the number of online applications is larger, UPSC will adopt shortlisting criteria to restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview to a reasonable number. According to the official notice, the officials will be using the following method to shortlist the candidates:

On the basis of Desirable Qualification (DQ) or any one or all of the DQs if more than one DQ is prescribed.

On the basis of higher educational qualifications than the minimum prescribed in the advertisement.

On the basis of higher experience in the relevant field than the minimum prescribed in the advertisement.

By counting experience before or after the acquisition of essential qualifications.

By invoking experience even in cases where there is no experience mentioned either as Essential Qualification (EQ) or as Desirable Qualification (DQ).

By holding a Recruitment Test.

