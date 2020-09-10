UPSEE Admit Card 2020 Released, Download Admit Card Now From 'upsee.nic.in'

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination, UPSEE admit card 2020. The University recently took to its official website at upsee.nic.in and released the UPSEE 2020 admit card for the students. Those students who had registered for the Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination can now do UPSEE admit card download on the above-mentioned website. The students just need to log in using their registration number and password to access their UPSEE admit card 2020. The UPSEE 2020 examination will be conducted on September 20, 2020.

UPSEE admit card 2020

The UPSEE admit card date is September 10, 2020, as it was made available for the students at 2 PM on today. The students who had registered themselves on or before the last date to apply and register for UPSEE 2020 can now do UPSEE admit card download on the official website. The UPSEE 2020 is conducted for admissions in all the undergraduate and postgraduate medical, technical and management programmes in participating institutions across the state. It is mandatory for all the candidates to carry their UPSEE admit card 2020 on the date of UPSEE 2020 examination along with other documents mentioned. The UPSEE admit card 2020 will be having all the details of the candidate and UPSEE 2020 like details about exam centre, exam date and time, roll number, candidate’s name, photo, signature and exam guidelines. Here is how to do UPSEE admit card download.

How to download UPSEE admit card 2020

Go to the official website of the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) at upsee.nic.in.

On the website, click on a relevant link of UPSEE admit card 2020.

After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to a new page.

Fill in your credentials like application number, password, security pin. Cross-check all the details and click on sign in.

The UPSEE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the UPSEE admit card 2020 and take a printout of it for future use and carry it to the examination centre for hassle-free entry.

For the direct link to UPSEE admit card download, click HERE

The examination will be conducted in pen and paper mode. As the examination is being conducted during the pandemic, the students must follow all the safety guidelines and precautions. The examination will be conducted on September 20 and here is a complete schedule of the examination.

Image Credits: upsee.nic.in

Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock