UPSEE Result 2020 announced At Upsee.nic.in; Check Full Toppers List

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University or AKTU recently announced the UPSEE Result 2020 on its official website. So, students, who gave the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam can visit the site at www.upsee.nic.in. Previously, the university revealed the AKTU Result 2020 Date via a tweet through its official handle on October 13, 2020. So, we have mentioned further details about the UPSEE Result 2020 that you must check out right away. Read on:
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University declared the UPSEE Result 2020 on October 15, 2020, Thursday on its official website. So, students, who gave the UPSEE 2020 or Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam can check out their AKTU Result 2020 at www.upsee.nic.in. They need to enter their details like UPSEE 2020 roll number and date of birth to download the UPSEE Result 2020. Earlier, the university announced the UPSEE Result 2020 through a tweet on October 13, 2020, Tuesday. Check out what it said:
राज्य प्रवेश परीक्षा 2020 का परिणाम आगामी 15 अक्तूबर को घोषित होगा। इसके तुरंत बाद काउंसिलिंग और प्रवेश की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाएगी। समन्वयक प्रो विनीत कंसल के मुताबिक परिणाम घोषित करने की सभी तैयारियाँ पूरी हो चुकी हैं। #upsee2020@Vineetkansal2— AKTU (@AKTU_Lucknow) October 13, 2020
Candidates can find their UPSEE Result 2020 on the official website. So, here are steps for them to check the AKTU Result 2020 at www.upsee.nic.in. Check below:
UPSEE2020: बीटेक में मुरादाबाद के संयम सक्सेना प्रथम, वाराणसी के आकाश सिन्हा द्वितीय तथा प्रयागराज के जय कुमार ठाकुर तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। 6/7— AKTU (@AKTU_Lucknow) October 15, 2020
UPSEE2020: बीआर्क में दिल्ली की आयुषी पटवारी प्रथम, बरेली की जैशानी उपाध्याय द्वितीय तथा मेरठ की पाविनी अरोड़ा तीसरे स्थान पर रही। 9/10 अंतिम— AKTU (@AKTU_Lucknow) October 15, 2020
UPSEE2020: बीफार्मा में मुजफ्फरनगर की रिद्धि सिंघल प्रथम, यहीं से धनराज राठी द्वितीय तथा गोरखपुर की ऐश्वर्या गणेश तीसरे स्थान पर रहीं। 7/8— AKTU (@AKTU_Lucknow) October 15, 2020
UPSEE2020: एमबीए में लखनऊ के गौरव गोविल प्रथम, गाजियाबाद के शुभम शर्मा द्वितीय तथा लखनऊ के रमन सक्सेना तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। 8/9— AKTU (@AKTU_Lucknow) October 15, 2020
As per the official UPSEE 2020 notification, the authorities will begin the counselling process after the announcement of AKTU Result 2020 on October 19, 2020. As they finish the registration process, the candidates will have to complete filling their choices. So, they will receive the colleges of their preference for admission. For further details about the UPSEE Result 2020, students can visit the official website of UPSEE 2020 at www.upsee.nic.in.
