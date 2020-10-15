UPSEE Result 2020 announced At Upsee.nic.in; Check Full Toppers List

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University or AKTU recently announced the UPSEE Result 2020 on its official website. So, students, who gave the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam can visit the site at www.upsee.nic.in. Previously, the university revealed the AKTU Result 2020 Date via a tweet through its official handle on October 13, 2020. So, we have mentioned further details about the UPSEE Result 2020 that you must check out right away. Read on:

UPSEE Result 2020 announced at www.upsee.nic.in

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University declared the UPSEE Result 2020 on October 15, 2020, Thursday on its official website. So, students, who gave the UPSEE 2020 or Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam can check out their AKTU Result 2020 at www.upsee.nic.in. They need to enter their details like UPSEE 2020 roll number and date of birth to download the UPSEE Result 2020. Earlier, the university announced the UPSEE Result 2020 through a tweet on October 13, 2020, Tuesday. Check out what it said:

UPSEE Result 2020: Check steps for UPSEE Result download

Candidates can find their UPSEE Result 2020 on the official website. So, here are steps for them to check the AKTU Result 2020 at www.upsee.nic.in. Check below:

For UPSEE Result download, students need to visit the official website of UPSEE 2020 at www.upsee.nic.in.

On the homepage, they need to find the UPSEE Result download link.

After finding the UPSEE Result download link, students need to enter their UPSEE 2020 details like roll number and date of birth.

UPSEE Result 2020 will appear on their display screen after submitting required details

Students can go for UPSEE Result download and take a print out for future reference.

UPSEE 2020 toppers list

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University recently announced the toppers list through its official Twitter handle. Check out the full list:

In B.Tech exam, Sanyam Saxena from Moradabad bagged the first position, followed by Akash Sinha of Varanasi and Jai Kumar Thakur of Prayagraj, who are at second and third place respectively.

UPSEE2020: बीटेक में मुरादाबाद के संयम सक्सेना प्रथम, वाराणसी के आकाश सिन्हा द्वितीय तथा प्रयागराज के जय कुमार ठाकुर तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। 6/7 — AKTU (@AKTU_Lucknow) October 15, 2020

In B.Arch result, Aayushi Patwari of Delhi has topped the exam. Meanwhile, Jaishani Upadhyay of Bareilly and Pavini Arora of Meerut, have scored second and third place respectively.

UPSEE2020: बीआर्क में दिल्ली की आयुषी पटवारी प्रथम, बरेली की जैशानी उपाध्याय द्वितीय तथा मेरठ की पाविनी अरोड़ा तीसरे स्थान पर रही। 9/10 अंतिम — AKTU (@AKTU_Lucknow) October 15, 2020

In B.Pharm result, Riddhi Singhal of Muzaffarnagar has topped the exam. Meanwhile, Dhanraj Rathi of Muzaffarnagar and Aishwarya Ganesh of Gorakhpur, have scored second and third place respectively.

UPSEE2020: बीफार्मा में मुजफ्फरनगर की रिद्धि सिंघल प्रथम, यहीं से धनराज राठी द्वितीय तथा गोरखपुर की ऐश्वर्या गणेश तीसरे स्थान पर रहीं। 7/8 — AKTU (@AKTU_Lucknow) October 15, 2020

In the MBA result, Gaurav Govil of Lucknow has topped the exam. Meanwhile, Shubham Sharma of Ghaziabad and Raman Saxena of Lucknow, have scored second and third place respectively.

UPSEE2020: एमबीए में लखनऊ के गौरव गोविल प्रथम, गाजियाबाद के शुभम शर्मा द्वितीय तथा लखनऊ के रमन सक्सेना तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। 8/9 — AKTU (@AKTU_Lucknow) October 15, 2020

UPSEE 2020: Date for Registration for counselling process announced

As per the official UPSEE 2020 notification, the authorities will begin the counselling process after the announcement of AKTU Result 2020 on October 19, 2020. As they finish the registration process, the candidates will have to complete filling their choices. So, they will receive the colleges of their preference for admission. For further details about the UPSEE Result 2020, students can visit the official website of UPSEE 2020 at www.upsee.nic.in.

