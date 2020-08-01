Uttarakhand’s Doon University To Get First School Of Cinematic Studies, Announces CM

The first School of Cinematic Studies will be set up at Uttarakhand’s Doon University, located in Dehradun, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced on Friday. The courses and syllabus for the film school will be designed by an expert committee which will be formed soon.

The chief minister said that the expert committee should also have noted people from the film industry who would help the university in giving shape to the courses and curriculum of the school.

“This expert group would have prominent personalities of the film industry and those associated with film education. After a thorough study of courses conducted by renowned national and international level educational institutions, a course should be designed for the Doon University. The syllabus should be designed in keeping the future demands of the film industry and should cover diverse dimensions of cinema,” Rawat said.

“Film industry has huge employment potential. We have no dearth of talented people in Uttarakhand who will be benefitted if efforts are made to hone their skills. There are immense employment opportunities in the field of the film industry. The natural beauty of the Himalayan state is also favourable for film shooting,” he added.

Rawat also inaugurated an online portal which will provide online permission for shooting films in Uttarakhand, besides announcing a Rs 1.5 crore subsidy for Bollywood filmmakers who shoot a major chunk of their films in Uttarakhand.

Ajeet Kumar Karnatak, Vice-Chancellor of Doon University, said the proposal with regard to the school of cinematic studies will be put before the academic council and the executive council of the university.

