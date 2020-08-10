VITEEE Counselling 2020 Starts Today, Choice Filling Link Activated

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced the counselling date for B.Tech students, which is scheduled to start on August 10 and will last until August 23. According to VIT, the counselling will be held in four phases and students will be called for it as per their ranks. Students who have secured a rank of 20,000 or below will be called for counselling between August 10 and August 11. Students with a rank above 20,000 and below 60,000 will receive a call between August 14 and August 15. Students with rank 60,001 to 1 lakh will be called between August 18 and August 19, while students with a rank above 1 lakh will be called between August 22 and August 23.

Read: AIIMS Nursing 2020: Schedule For Choice Filling & Counselling Of MSc Nursing Released

How to participate?

The online VIT 2020 counselling will be accessible by students through their login credentials which have already been mailed to their registered emails. A registration fee of Rs. 5000 has to be paid to participate in the B.Tech counselling, said the notification issued by the college administration on its official website. Candidates allotted seats will be given a three-day window to pay the advance admission fee which is 50% of the tuition fee. The last day to complete the fee payments procedure is September 10.

Read: KIIT Counselling Process Started: Check Dates And Branch Allotment Details

The college informed that candidates whose board results were not announced before the deadline will be considered for admissions after August 20. Classes for the session 2020-21 will start as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Ministry of Education (MoE) guidelines. Currently, universities and school across India are conducting virtual classes due to the coronavirus pandemic and will continue to do so until further notice.

Read: DTU Admission 2020 UG Counselling Dates: JAC To Start After JEE Main 2020 Exams

Read: Andhra: Anantapur Collector Promulgates Sports, Music & Counselling At COVID Care Centres

