WBBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Pass Percentage All-time High, Aritra Pal State Topper

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared Madhyamik 10th result on July 15, 2020, registering a record pass percentage of 86.34%. East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Kolkata were the best performers in terms of pass percentage, with 96.59% 92.16%, and 91.07% respectively for the three districts.

Aritra Pal topped the WBBSE Madhyamik examination with 99.14%, scoring 694 marks out of 700, and 84 students made it to the merit list of top 10. Sayantan Garai and Avik Das shared the second position with 693 marks while Debosmita Mahapatra, Aritra Maity and Soumya Pathak shared the third rank with 690 marks.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee congratulated Madhyamik students for successfully clearing the WBBSE examinations. Chatterjee said that the students possess the talent and ability to make to the state proud, sending his regards to the teachers and parents.

Students can check their results on official websites wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in and the scorecards have also been published on the third party sites. A total of 10,03,666 candidates appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th exams and 8,43,305 have passed the examination, a record pass percentage for the state. Boys outperformed girls in WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 with b89.87% boys clearing the exams against 83.48% of girls.

Read: WBBSE Result 2020: WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result To Be Declared On July 15 At Around 10 Am

Camp offices to distribute marksheets

State authorities have issued the guidelines for the distribution of marksheets and 49 camp offices have been set up for the purpose. Only parents and guardians can collected their ward’s marksheet from July 22, 10 am onwards by maintaining social distancing norms.

Students can also check their Madhyamik Result through SMS. They need to type WB10 <SPACE> Roll Number and send it to 5676750. They will receive WBBSE 10th result on their device’s screen via SMS. The board has activated this service after the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results have been put online at 10:30 am.

Read: TBSE 10th Results 2020 Out Now: Know Steps To Check Madhyamik Results Here

Read: Maharashtra Result 2020: HSC Results Likely To Be Announced Today, SSC By July-end