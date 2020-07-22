WBBSE Madhyamik Result: Madhyamik Marksheet 2020 Distribution To Be On July 22 & July 24

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has revealed in a statement to the press that the Madhyamik Pariksha or the class 10th examinations mark sheets of WBBSE Madhyamik result would be given to the students on Wednesday and Friday. The board has declared before this that the Madhyamik marksheet 2020 will be given within two days that is July 22 and July 23. However after the state government declared a total lockdown on July 23, the board has now changed the dates to July 22 and July 24. Students will have to collect it from the schools.

Madhyamik marksheet 2020 distribution after WBBSE Madhyamik result announcements

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education made this decision keeping in mind the lockdown as well as the upcoming admissions for the Class 11th of the board. The admissions will begin and students will have to produce final mark sheet on the day of the admissions. The teachers will be present for the distribution of Madhyamik mark sheet 2020.

Madhyamik marksheet 2020 can be collected from schools

The board has mandated the schools to function on not more than 50% of staff, which includes teaching as well as non-teaching staff. Staff members who belong to the containment or red zones are exempted on these two days, as per the guidelines set by the state. Everyone attending the staff operations will have to work following strict social distancing norms, wear masks and gloves while handing over the mark sheets to the students and their parents. President of the board, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, said that it is mandatory for the schools to work under the norms set by the WBBSE notice.

WBBSE Madhyamik result was announced last week

The Madhyamik result 2020 for class 10th were announced last week that is July 15, 2020. Thousands of students resorted to checking the Madhyamik result 2020 online. The Madhyamik marksheet 2020 download provided by the website then was provisional. However, the marks given in the mark sheet are final. The total number of students who were registered for the examinations were 10,66,176 as per the official website of the board. Out of which, the total number of students who cleared the exams are 8,76,694. The passing percentage for the board for 2020 was 86.07%.

