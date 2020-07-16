Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Topper: No Merit List To Be Announced This Year

Quick links:
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education known by the abbreviation MSBSHSE has declared the results of the Class 12th that is the HSC board by 1 pm today. The scores and students’ performance can be checked on the official website of the board. Almost 15 lakh students have registered for the examinations and were waiting for the results. After the coronavirus pandemic caused the nationwide lockdown, the evaluation process delayed the result declaration However, today, students can check the results on the website. The links for the same are mahresult.nic.in and a second link for the same is mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
The year 2020 has witnessed a 4.7% increase in the passing percentage of HSC students. This year, out of the total registered students, 90.66% students have passed. The MSBSHSE also declared that it will not be releasing any merit list which it normally did in the previous years. It will only give out the individual results of the students and not MSBSHSE merit list. The reason for the same has not been given yet.
Across the state, the Konkan region is the top-performing area with 95.89% passing percentage. Looking at the streamwise passing percentage, Science has the highest passing percentage of 96.93%, Arts has the passing percentage of 82.63% and Commerce has slightly higher passing of 91.27%. Finally, MCVC has a passing percentage of 86.07%. This year again girls have outdone the boys in the academic performance as they have a passing percentage of 93.88% and boys have a passing percentage of 88.04%.
The results come after a series of uncertainties around the academic calendar of the HSC. The announcement follows the directives set by the HRD Ministry which had mandated the states to announce all pending results in the month of July. The state Education Minister had announced earlier that the results will be announced on Thursday, July 16 that is today. The minister had wished the students eagerly waiting for the examinations his best wishes. The MSBSHSE is yet to announce the results of the SSC classes. The state minister also revealed in a press release that the exams will be announced by the end of July.
