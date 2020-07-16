Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Topper: No Merit List To Be Announced This Year

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education known by the abbreviation MSBSHSE has declared the results of the Class 12th that is the HSC board by 1 pm today. The scores and students’ performance can be checked on the official website of the board. Almost 15 lakh students have registered for the examinations and were waiting for the results. After the coronavirus pandemic caused the nationwide lockdown, the evaluation process delayed the result declaration However, today, students can check the results on the website. The links for the same are mahresult.nic.in and a second link for the same is mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Also Read | Maharashtra Result 2020: HSC Result To Be Announced On July 16 At 1 Pm

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 to not have MSBSHSE merit list

The year 2020 has witnessed a 4.7% increase in the passing percentage of HSC students. This year, out of the total registered students, 90.66% students have passed. The MSBSHSE also declared that it will not be releasing any merit list which it normally did in the previous years. It will only give out the individual results of the students and not MSBSHSE merit list. The reason for the same has not been given yet.

Across the state, the Konkan region is the top-performing area with 95.89% passing percentage. Looking at the streamwise passing percentage, Science has the highest passing percentage of 96.93%, Arts has the passing percentage of 82.63% and Commerce has slightly higher passing of 91.27%. Finally, MCVC has a passing percentage of 86.07%. This year again girls have outdone the boys in the academic performance as they have a passing percentage of 93.88% and boys have a passing percentage of 88.04%.

Also Read | Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: How To Download Marksheet Using Digilocker App

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 offer relief to lakhs who appeared

The results come after a series of uncertainties around the academic calendar of the HSC. The announcement follows the directives set by the HRD Ministry which had mandated the states to announce all pending results in the month of July. The state Education Minister had announced earlier that the results will be announced on Thursday, July 16 that is today. The minister had wished the students eagerly waiting for the examinations his best wishes. The MSBSHSE is yet to announce the results of the SSC classes. The state minister also revealed in a press release that the exams will be announced by the end of July.

Also Read | Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: HSC Result 2020 Declared Online On 'mahresult.nic.in'

How to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2020?

Copy the link mahresult.nic.in and paste on the search bar for Maharashtra Result 2020 Click enter, you will be redirected to the HSC result homepage. You will see Maharashtra 12th result click on it. There will be space to type your credentials. Enter the roll number or seat number, mother's name for Maharashtra 12th result Click enter and it will lead to the HSC result. Check for the name and marks. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

Also Read | Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: 90.66% Students Pass, Konkan Division Tops With 95.89%