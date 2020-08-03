Most Difficult Courses In The World; Medicine, Engineering Top The List

July-August is the time when students are in a lookout for their higher education and getting admission in colleges. During this time, many students research about the various course before taking admissions. Here is a list of some of the most difficult courses in the world and some of the worlds' toughest degrees according to education portals like TheBestColleges, LeverageEdu, bachelorsdegreecenter, bestvalueschools, and AdmitKard.

The most difficult courses in the world, according to AdmitKard & LeverageEdu:

Engineering - Engineering is a stream that involves the use of science, technology, and maths to design & develop machines, software, hardware, systems etc. According to the students, the stream is reportedly considered to be tough as it involves maths and physics much more than any others. There are many well-renowned engineering courses available in India, according to the various education portals. Aerospace Engineering, Agriculture & Food Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Biotechnology Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Food Technology, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Engineering Physics, Environmental Engineering, Game Design, and Mechanical Engineering are some, to name a few.

Chartered Accountancy - This is one of the most preferred careers of a commerce student, yet it is one of the toughest. The course degree can actually be cleared in one attempt, which usually takes 3-3.5 years. The vast syllabus is what makes the course challenging.

Medicine - Graduation takes a period of 5.5. years and one needs 3 years to do specialisation in a specific area.

Pharmacy - Pharmacy is considered tougher courses as it covers many subjects of science. It includes studying chemistry to Medicinal chemistry, Pharmacology, Pathology, Anatomy, Physiology, and clinical pharmacy in depth.

Law - The field is considered to be challenging due to the case study method of teaching and the Socratic method of teaching.

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Most difficult course in India according to AdmitKard website:

Engineering

Medical

Chartered Accountancy

Fine arts

Law

Finance

Management

Designing

Architecture

Psychology

The toughest degree in the world, according to thebestcolleges & LeverageEdu:

MBBS - Graduation degree for allopathic doctors.

Tech - Degree in technological courses like BTech

BBA - Bachelor of Business administration

MBA - Masters of Business administration

LLB - Bachelor degree in Law

BCA - Bachelors in Computer applications

Arch - Architecture degree

BE - Bachelors in Engineering

Com - Commerce degree

BFA - Bachelors of Fine Arts

The easiest degree in India, according to bestvalueschools:

Out of these courses, Education and English are considered to be amongst the easiest degrees in the world (acc. to bachelorsdegreecenter website). Along with these, subjects like Psychology, Criminal Justice, Social Work, Sociology, Communications, and History are some of the subjects considered to be the easiest degrees in the world.

English Literature

Creative Writing

Anthropology

Language/Linguistic related degrees

Education (Teaching)

Communications & PR

Religion

Economics

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock