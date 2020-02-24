WBPSC Recruitment 2020 Schedule For The Post Of Director's Interview Out Now

The Public Service Commission, West Bengal, also popularly known as PSCWB or WBPSC is a state agency which is responsible for conducting various Civil Services of state of West Bengal, India for entry-level appointments. Recently, WBPSC released the schedule of interview for recruitment for the post of Director, Cultural Research Institute under the Backward Classes Welfare Department for Advt. No 20(1)2019 on their official website. You can check the schedule of the interview on wbpsc.gov.in.

The candidates who passed the written examination are called for an interview by WBPSC. Among the candidates who are selected for the interview, one candidate will be selected and appointed as the Director. From Advt. No 20(1)2019, three candidates have been selected for the interview. The interview will be conducted on March 3, 2020, 11 a.m. onwards. Out of the three candidates who passed the written examination, two of them are from the general category while one is of scheduled caste. All the three candidates are men and their application numbers are 1, 9, and 12. The names of the candidates are Kaushik Chattopadhyay, Ganesh Chandra Mallick, and Samiran Bisai.

How to download WBPSC Director, Cultural Research Institute under the backward classes welfare department's interview schedule 2020?

Firstly, visit the official website of Public Service Commission, West Bengal, i.e. wbpsc.gov.in

Once you click on the link, on the home page of the website, click on the 'Notification & Announcement' tab.

After clicking on that tab, a list will appear, in which the 'schedule of interview for recruitment for the post of Director, Cultural Research Institute under the backward classes welfare department for Advt. No 20(1)2019' will appear.

Click on the PDF sign next to the text, which will redirect you to separate page, from which, you can directly download or print the PDF.

Check the official PDF uploaded by the Public Service Commission, West Bengal below:

