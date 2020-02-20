West Bengal Public Service Commission, WBPSC 2020, has officially let out the schedules for various exams such as WB Civil Service (Exe) Main Exam 2019, Clerkship Exam, ICDS (Supervisor) Main Exam, Assistant Tourist Officer, WBA&AS Prelims Exam, Asst. Town Planner, Scientific Assistant, WBA&AS 2018 Mains Exam, Pharmacist, Ward Master, Agricultural Marketing Officer, Udyan Palan Proyukti Sahayak and other posts. Here are is the link to see the WBPSC 2020 schedule of the interview for the post of assistant master/mistress in English.

Also Read | Ludogorets Vs Inter Milan Europa League Live Streaming Details And Team News

WBPSC 2020 Schedule of interview for the post of assistant master/mistress in English

The commission has also announced the result dates of the exams. Candidates can have a look at their exam scheduled and result date for various exams through the PDF links provided on WBPSC’s official website. Candidates should remember that the date included are tentative and are being given to the candidates for general guidance and also to facilitate their preparations for academic or competitive examinations only. One can log on to https://wbpsc.gov.in/notification_announcement.jsp to check the schedules for respective exams.

Also Read | Unbelievable: College Manager Tutors Students On How To Cheat In Exams; Caught On Tape

Also Read | As CBSE Class 10 And Class 12 Exams Begin, PM Modi Wishes Luck To His 'Exam Warriors'

Click Here to check the SCHEDULE OF INTERVIEW FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT MASTER/MISTRESS IN ENGLISH

Other WBPSC 2020 Exam Schedules:

Manager, Kolkata Transport Fleet, Food & Supplies Department Exam - 05 February 2020

WBCS(Exe) Prelims Examination 2020 – 09 February 2020

WBA&AS Prelims Examination 2019 – 16 February 2020

Assistant Tourist Officer, Tourism Department – 15 February 2020

WBA&AS Prelims Examination 2018 – 20, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 February 2020

Scientific Officer of Forensic Laboratory, Home Department – 23 February 2020

Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination (Preliminary ) 2019 – 08 March 2020

Registrar, Govt. Engineering & Tech. Colleges, Higher Education Department – 15 March 2020

Pharmacist Grade-III of ESI Hospitals under Labour Department – 15 March 2020

Ward Master Grade-III of ESI Hospitals under Labour Department – 22 March 2020

Scientific Assistant Chemical, Fitter Helper, and Lab Attendant of Boiler Dte under Labour Dept – 28 March 2020

Librarian Govt. Colleges under Higher Education Dept. – 29 March 2020

The botanist in the Dte. of Cinchona under FP&IH Dept – 04 April 2020

ICDS Supervisor - 04 April and 05 April 2020

Dialysis Technician – 12 April 2020

Agricultural Marketing Officer (Training and Canning) – 19 April 2020

Welfare Officer – 25 April 2020

ICDS(Supervisor) Main – 25 and 26 April 2020

Superintendent (Non Medical) of ESI Hospitals under Labour Deptt. – 03 May 2020

MVI(NT) of Transport Department – 10 May 2020

UdyanPalanProyuktiSahayak – 17 May 2020

Town Planner – 23 May 2020

Clerkship Examination,2019 Part-II – 14 June 2020

Also Read | Delhi HC Issues Notice To JNU Over Petition Challenging Decision To Hold Open-book Exams

Also Read | CBSE Warns 'mischievous' Elements Against Spreading Rumours About Board Exams