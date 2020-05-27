Fact Check: Has The Ministry Of Home Affairs Permitted States To Re-open Schools?

Origin:

As air travel services were resumed throughout the country from May 25, and the states ordered multiple relaxations in phase 4 of Coronavirus lockdown, morphed images of a TV news channel were forwarded on WhatsApp claiming that the Union Home Ministry has ordered to re-open schools. It further claimed that the Home Secretary has sent a letter to all the states giving permission about the same.

READ | Def Min Rajnath Singh chairs meet to review situation along LAC amid standoff with China

Fact Check

As the image started going viral on social media, the spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday clarified that no such orders have been issued. The Indian government has shut down all the educational institutions since it announced the lockdown on March 24, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Even as various restrictions were eased gradually in different phases, MHA has not yet announced re-opening of schools, colleges, etc.

The MHA took to Twitter on Wednesday and shared the screenshot of the fake claim and said: "No such decision taken by MHA. All Educational institutions are still prohibited to open, throughout the country."

#FactCheck

Claim: MHA permits all States to open schools.



Fact: No such decision taken by MHA. All Educational institutions are still prohibited to open, throughout the country.#FakeNewsAlert#COVID19#IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/mSWfIDWwNs — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 26, 2020

READ | India, China try to defuse tension at the LAC, sources say ‘no compromise to be made’

Over the last few days, a number of states have intimated that they plan to open up schools, with Tripura and Sikkim seemingly intent on a mid-June date. It remains to be seen how this works with the MHA's guidelines.

Lockdown in India

The first phase of the lockdown was announced on March 24 for a duration of three weeks. To contain the virus, the government in that phase had only allowed a handful of essential services. The Centre then extended the lockdown till May 3 but eased a few restrictions. As cases increased, the lockdown was further extended till May 17 but the focus was now given to boost the economy that was severely affected. The centre allowed several activities and various sectors were opened up, including factories and industries in areas outside municipal limits. Non- essential services were also allowed to open except in Red zones and in containment areas.

READ | Railways Asks Uddhav Govt To Break Shramik Train Deadlock With Mamata's West Bengal Admin

Lockdown 4.0: The states/UTs under this phase have been given the power to prohibit restrictions in various zones as deemed necessary.

List of prohibited activities

All domestic and international air travel of passengers barring for medical purposes, air ambulance, security and other purposes permitted by the MHA Metro rail services All educational institutions Hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services except for those housing frontline workers Cinema halls, swimming pools, shopping malls, gyms, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums All kind of gatherings Movement of people between 7 pm and 7 am except for essential services Consumption of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc. in public places

List of permitted activities:

Distance education Running of canteens at bus depots, railway stations, and airports Home delivery of food items by restaurants Sports complexes and stadiums without the presence of spectators Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, subject to mutual consent of states/UTs concerned Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, as decided by the states/UTs Inter-state and intra-state movement of medical professionals, sanitation workers, and ambulances Inter-state movement of all types of goods/cargo including empty trucks Cross land-border trade with neighbouring countries All other activities which are not specifically prohibited. For instance: Shops, offices, businesses, etc.

READ | Domestic flights to resume, here are every state's SOPs & Centre's guidelines for flyers