Why Did The Dixie Chicks Get Banned 17 Years Ago? Would They Get Banned Today?

Dixie Chicks is an American country music band that consists of founding members Martie Erwin Maguire and Emily Erwin Robison, and lead singer Natalie Maines. The band Dixie Chicks have won overall 13 Grammy Awards that include five in the year 2007. Their album Taking the Long Way which received Grammy Award in the category of Album of The Year. Dixie Chicks is back with a new song called Gaslighter. After the song received a great response, the band members of Dixie Chicks spoke about the incident that took place 17 years ago.

Why did the Dixie Chicks get banned?

The band Dixie Chicks went through a rough patch because of a controversial statement made almost 17 years ago. The lead singer Natalie Maines, on stage in London, said that the band was ashamed that George. W. Bush who was the President then, was from their home state of Texas. Post this the band Dixie Chicks was blacklisted.

It was almost overnight that the band's run came to a halt. The radio stations in the country started banning their music. Even their loyal fans started burning their CDs in to show protest. During the band's appearance on Ellen's show, Natalie Maines said that whatever she said back then would not have been a thing today because it was nothing as compared to what people say today. She also believes that everyone has a platform where they can say whatever they want to but the platform can move really quick and ruin people's lives. Emily Burns Strayer acknowledged the break and said they needed that break. Emily also added that they were worn out at that time.

The song Gaslighter was written by all Dixie Chicks members including Jock Anatoff. The song was inspired by the divorce of Natalie Maines from actor Adrian Pasdar. The song Gaslighter is available on YouTube and has received 3.2 million hits in just a week.

