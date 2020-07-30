International Friendship Day Images To Celebrate This Special Occasion

International Friendship Day, aka World Friendship Day, is celebrated around the world on July 30. The day was proclaimed in the year 2011 by the United National General Assembly. It sheds light on the idea of friendship between different individuals, communities, and countries. It is celebrated to promote the idea that friendship can help inspire peace and build strong bridges between various individuals and communities. There are numerous ways in which people celebrate Friendship Day. Sending letters, e-cards, messages, images are a few ways to celebrate this special occasion. With all that said now, here are International Friendship Day images one can share to celebrate this beautiful bond:

One of the major highlights of the International Friendship Day celebration is the exchange of gifts. People celebrate the special day by exchanging flowers, gifts, cards, and friendship bands. These are considered to be major traditions of Friendship Day.

Friendship Day is celebrated on different days in different countries. However, International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30. The first World Friendship Day was proclaimed on July 30, in the year 1958; it was proclaimed by the World Friendship Crusade. Later, the UN General Assembly declared July 30, in the year 2011, as official International Friendship Day. Several countries including India celebrate the day on the first Sunday of the month of August. Nepal also celebrates the day on July 30 every year. The United States, on the other hand, celebrates Friendship Day on February 15. However, there is no official holiday on International Friendship Day.

The objective of the United National General Assembly focuses on including young people in various activities that help encourage mutual understanding between international communities and that every community has respect for diversity. Various organisations, institutes, and government officials make their contribution towards promoting peace and understanding amongst individuals.

Various educational institutes organise events and activities that encourage mutual understanding. People gather together and celebrate the day with great enthusiasm and glory. Various technological advancements have contributed towards popularising the traditions of International Friendship Day.

