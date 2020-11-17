WIPRO Elite NLTH Eligibility Criteria: Details About The Wipro National Level Talent Hunt

Every year, Wipro organises the Elite National Level Talent Hunt or NLTH test to find the best and most talented engineers from all over India in their company. An eligible candidate can appear in this talent hunt to explore the wonderful opportunities offered by WIPRO. Here are all the details about Wipro Elite NLTH eligibility criteria-

Wipro Elite NLTH eligibility criteria

The Elite National Level Talent Hunt is open for all engineering graduates irrespective of their stream. Anyone who has a B.E or B.Tech or a five years integrated M.Tech degree can apply in this hunt. Besides these criteria, you also need to fulfill the following Wipro Elite NLTH requirement-

You should have at least 60% marks in both, 10th and 12th standard final examinations.

You should have a full-time B.E or B.Tech or M. Tech integrated course from a government recognized university.

Any aspirant should have a 60% score in their graduation or a minimum CGPA of 60%.

The candidate should have cleared all the examinations, viva, training and internships offered by his or her college to be eligible for the Wipro Elite NLTH registration. They should not have any backlogs before appearing in this talent hunt.

One should not have more than three years of gap between the 10th class passing and graduation course.

Those who have previously appeared in any interview or recruitment program organized by WIPRO are not eligible for this Elite National Talent Hunt.

The candidate should be an Indian citizen. For the person of Indian Origin, they need to furnish their PIO card or OCI card. Aspirants who hail from Nepal or Bhutan are eligible for Wipro Elite NLTH if they have citizen certificates of their respective countries.

Wipro conducts this talent hunt every year, with registrations starting in November. You can register from the WIPRO official website. To participate, you have to fill up the talent hunt form, furnish all of your details and submit the form. You can fill up the next form and complete the second step. After the final submission, each student is offered the venue and interview details of the talent hunt drive in their respective email. In general, the whole procedure takes only ten to fifteen days and an aspirant is informed about the acceptance or rejection within 15 days.

WIPRO conducts its Elite National Level Talent Hunt every year. Successful candidates are appointed as project engineers in different projects of Wipro. They can get a salary of 3.50 lakh rupees per annum.

