2022 UP Polls: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Claims 'many Of 324 BJP MLAs Will Join Us Soon'

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, claimed that many people from other parties were joining SP, while addressing a meeting in Prayagraj. In a startling claim, he said that several people who were with 'those who had 324 seats' - i.e the BJP - will soon join SP. Uttar Pradesh- where Yogi Adityanath hold fort - will go to polls early next year.

दूसरी पार्टी के लोग आज समाजवादी पार्टी में आ रहे हैं। जैसे-जैसे चुनाव आएगा आप देखेंगे जो सत्ता में 324 सीटों के साथ बैठे हैं उनके लोग भी बड़ी संख्या में समाजवादी पार्टी में शामिल होंगे: सपा नेता और उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव प्रयागराज में pic.twitter.com/zOh1tl6tC9 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 22, 2021

Earlier on November 14, Akhilesh Yadav ruled out alliances with any 'larger parties' for the Uttar Pradesh state elections in 2022. Yadav who has previously tied-up with Congress and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), has stated that he was open to adjusting estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party with SP, offering him a cabinet seat. Shivpal, who is former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother, left the party and formed his own party -Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party which was recognised officially in October 2018. Recently, bypolls to 7 UP seats were held - with SP winning one seat.

Later, after Shivpal Singh Yadav recieved no 'positive reaction' from Akhilesh Yadav, he met with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP)'s Om Prakash Rajbhar in Lucknow to stitch an alliance for the 2022 UP polls. While SBSP is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party; other parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. BSP and SP - both have shut their doors to Congress, opting to ally with smaller parties if needed or go solo. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

In 2016, Akhilesh Yadav had faced a massive family feud - with his uncle Shivpal Yadav over who will take over the party's reins from patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. The then-SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav had sided with his brother- Shivpal, throwing out then-CM Akhilesh Yadav and his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years for releasing a separate list of 235 candidates for the 2017 polls, countering his father's 325 candidate-list. Later, Akhilesh was reinstated, who promptly threw out his uncle and replaced Mulayam Singh Yadav as the party chief. Amid these tumultuous family fights, Yadav stitched an alliance with Congress, which failed miserably, winning only 55 seats, while the BJP won 312 seats - ushering in Yogi Adityanath's maiden term.

