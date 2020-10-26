Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Taunts Chirag Paswan's Attacks: 'Acting At Behest Of Some Advisors'

At an apparent hit on LJP chief Chirag Paswan, CM Nitish Kumar on Monday, said certain people were 'acting at the behest of their advisors' and attacking him, while addressing a rally at Bihar's Muzzafarpur. Hinting at ex-JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor allegedly advising the Paswan scion, Kumar said 'we're concerned about nepotism'. Terming entire Bihar as one family, he lashed out at Lalu Yadav's family and Paswan - saying for some 'only blood relatives mattered'. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

Nitish hits out at Chirag Paswan

Those who don't have any knowledge or experience, are speaking against me at behest of their advisors. We're not interested in campaign, we're concerned about nepotism. We consider whole Bihar as one family but for few, only blood relatives are their family: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar https://t.co/dY4dQnimee pic.twitter.com/gUKtwQzcZx — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

Paswan: 'Will send Nitish to jail'

On Sunday, in a sharply-worded attack, Paswan vowed that he will send 'corrupt' CM and his officials for alleged corruption in Kumar's 'Saath Nischay' scheme. Terming Nitish Kumar as corrupt, anti-youth, and destroying Bihar, Paswan said if elected to power he will investigate into the 'corruption' and send Nitish and his officials to jail, if proven guilty. Paswan, who split from the NDA, is contesting separately, citing 'ideological differences with JDU'.

"The CM who is corrupt, anti-youth, who destroys Bihar while in Bihar and forces youth to migrate, should he remain CM? Shouldn't he be replaced? Those who did corruption in '7 promises', what should be done to them? Chirag Paswan promises you, those who did corruption in '7 promises', be it an official or CM himself will be sent jail if LJP government comes to power, after investigation," he said at a poll rally in Dumraon, Buxar.

This attack on Nitish comes amid rumours that poll strategist Prashant Kishor is working with LJP in their separate poll strategy against the JDU. Rubbishing these rumours, Chirag Paswan has claimed that Nitish Kumar is spreading these lies as he is "afraid" while asserting that his 20-year old party can win elections without anyone's help. Even though LJP announced that it is quitting the NDA and will contest the Bihar polls on its own, it has claimed that Bihar will get a BJP-LJP government this year. While Chirag has called himself 'PM's Hanuman', BJP has distanced itself from LJP, saying Paswan was trying to 'confuse the people', affirming Nitish was the NDA CM candidate.

Bihar seat-sharing

The NDA-led BJP with Nitish Kumar as its CM candidate will contest on a 121-122 seat share with JDU, while Chirag Paswan-led LJP has decided to contest separately, but is open to a post-poll alliance. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as its CM candidate has decided to contest on 144-70 seat-share formula with Congress, and three other Communist parties. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan face two coalitions - 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' (PDA) - comprising of JAP, AJP, SDP, BMP, and Grand Democratic Secular Front - comprising of AIMIM, RLSP, BSP, SJDD and SBSP. Nitish Kumar seeks his fourth term as CM, while Tejashwi seeks his maiden term, amidst the absence of Lalu Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan.

