Trailing In Bihar Trends, RJD Cites Ground Info To Claim 'Mahagathbandhan Govt Assured'

Although the Election Commission of India's trends showed a clear lead for NDA in Bihar Assembly Elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) continuing to exude confidence asserted that the government of Mahagathbandhan is assured. It said that as per the information received by candidates and workers from all the districts, Bihar election results are in favour of RJD. Claiming that although counting of votes will continue till late night, Bihar has made the 'change'.

हम सभी क्षेत्रों के उम्मीदवारों और कार्यकर्ताओं से संपर्क में है और सभी जिलों से प्राप्त सूचना हमारे पक्ष में है। देर रात तक गणना होगी। महागठबंधन की सरकार सुनिश्चित है। बिहार ने बदलाव कर दिया है। सभी प्रत्याशी और काउंटिंग एजेंट मतगणना पूरी होने तक काउंटिंग हॉल में बने रहें। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 10, 2020

RJD's tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated into: "We are in touch with candidates and workers from all fields and according to the information ascertained from every district, election results are in our favour. Counting of votes will continue till night. The government of the Grand Alliance is sure. Bihar has made the change. All candidates and counting agents will continue to remain in the counting hall until the counting of votes is completed."

EC's trends indicate BJP set to emerge as single-largest party

BJP leads in 72

RJD leads in 69

JDU leads in 43

Congress leads in 26

Left parties lead in 17

LJP leads in 2

VIP leads in 5

AIMIM leads in 4

HAM leads in 1

As per the latest trends, the NDA alliance has taken a sizeable edge over the Mahagathbandhan and is leading in 121 seats as compared to MGB's 112. NDA is leading on 121-- BJP in 72, JDU in 43 and VIP in 5. While Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 112 seats-- RJD 69 (1 seat won) Congress in 26, Left in 17, BSP leading in 2, AIMIM in 4, LJP on 2 and HAM in 1.

Bihar Elections

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state. The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections.

