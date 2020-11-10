Bihar Election Results: RJD Remains Confident Of Victory, Tells CM 'don't Slow The Count'

As NDA maintains its single-digit lead over Mahagathbandhan, RJD MP Manoj Jha on Tuesday, made a bizarre request to CM Nitish Kumar. In a ringer of the recently concluded US Elections, Jha alleged that CM Nitish was calling returning officers to slow down the counting of votes. Urging the Chief Minister to stop doing that, he said that Bihar will get its own government. Currently, NDA leads in 118 seats, while Mahagathbandhan leading in 119 seats in the 243-seat Assembly elections.

RJD: Don't delay count'

Bihar is going to get its own government and nobody can stop it. I request Chief Minister whose exit is confirmed, to stop calling returning officers to slow down the counting of votes. He can only delay his defeat: Manoj Jha, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP#BiharElectionResults pic.twitter.com/6C6RfZwjIa — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

RJD in talks with JDU

Even as BJP is leading in 30 more seats than JD(U), there is considerable anxiety in the party staking claim to the Chief Minister's post, sources claim. While BJP leaders consistently reiterated that Kumar will be the CM irrespective of the seats individually won by the alliance partners, LJP chief Chirag Paswan's comments set off rumour mills that BJP was seeking to marginalise the JD(U) president. Sources state that RJD is waiting for unease to develop within NDA following which it can offer Nitish Kumar the CM's post - reviving the 2015 Mahagathbandhan.

Apart from this, RJD has exuded confidence, asserting that the government of Mahagathbandhan is assured. It said that as per the information received by candidates and workers from all the districts, Bihar election results are in favour of RJD. Claiming that although counting of votes will continue till late night, Bihar has made the 'change'.

Latest Bihar trends

As per the latest EC trends, RJD is touted to be the single-largest party leading in 75 seats, followed by the BJP leading in 73 seats. The JDU is set to emerge third leading in 41 seats, while Congress is leading in 20 seats. LJP has failed to win a single seat, while AIMIM has exceeded expectations leading in 5 seats. Bihar polls were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

RJD willing to extend olive branch to JD(U) if BJP stakes claim on Bihar CM post: Source

The incumbent CM Nitish Kumar banking on his 15-year consecutive term, eyeing another term, has flaunted his '7 promises', listing the various schemes and development work carried out by his government in the past tenures. BJP, on the other hand, banking on the Modi cabinet's work in the past six years has promised free COVID-19 vaccine, 19 lakh jobs. On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan has promised '10 lakh government jobs' in its CM hopeful - Tejashwi Yadav's first cabinet meeting, reopen Bihar's special status demand, annul Centre's farm laws and not levy 'false cases' on protestors. Chirag Paswan- who split from the NDA due to 'ideological differences with JDU' - has taken a bizarre pro-BJP, anti-Nitish stance.

