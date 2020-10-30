'Bihar Has Risen From Mismanagement & Violence Under NDA,' Dr Frawley Says 'no Going Back'

Vedic scholar and Padma Bhushan recipient Dr David Frawley on Friday commented on the on-going Bihar elections, opining that there was 'no going back' from the NDA alliance, which had raised Bihar from 'mismanagement, violence and poverty' to 'development, freedom and security'.

Dr David Frawley's comments came in response to the recent statements by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who revealed that the NDA alliance had managed to secure jobs for 6 lakh people in their tenure, in comparison to the 95,000 jobs secured by RJD and others from 1990-2005. "They were in power for 15 years and Bihar and Jharkhand were one for 10 of these. Between 1990 to 2005, only 95,000 people were given jobs. In our administration, over 6 lakhs jobs were given; besides this many others were enrolled in other services," said the Bihar CM in Patna.

Bihar has arisen from the mismanagement, violence and poverty to development, freedom and security under Nitish Kumar and NDA. There can be no going back. https://t.co/hLmUNA8lNF — Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) October 30, 2020

Bihar assembly elections 2020

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with a voter turnout of 54.26%. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking re-election and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

The other two other alliances in the fray are Owaisi's AIMIM which has joined hands with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consists of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have declared Pappu Yadav their CM face.

