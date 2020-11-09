Bihar Poll Results: Three-tier Security For 55 Counting Centres; Results Might Take Longer

On Monday, Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivas revealed the arrangements for the counting of votes for the state Assembly polls scheduled to take place on November 10. He mentioned that the counting centres had been increased to 55 spread across 38 districts of the state for ensuring social distancing. Also, not more than 7 counting tables shall be allowed in each of the 414 counting halls. The counting centres will be disinfected before, during and after the counting process.

Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivas remarked, "There is a significant increase in the number of polling stations. In fact, the number of polling stations has gone up almost by 45%. So, tomorrow, the counting process will be a bit longer than it used to be. You will get authentic reports from the ECI website."

Read: Tej Pratap Says 'Tejashwi Gifted 'CM Chair' On Birthday' A Day Ahead Of Bihar Poll Results

'Three-tier security in all counting centres'

Srinivas mentioned that there will be three-tier security for all the counting centres which includes the involvement of the Central paramilitary forces, the Bihar military police and the district armed police. In total, the Election Commission of India has provided 78 companies of the paramilitary forces for the security of the counting centres and for the maintenance of law and order. Moreover, victory rallies and processions have been banned after the imposition of Section 144. The 2020 election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls.

He added, "The Election Commission of India has given clear instructions of given three-tier security in all counting centres. The innermost core is by the Central paramilitary forces, the middle rung is managed by the Bihar military police and the outer ring is managed by the district armed police. So for the security of the counting centres, ECI has provided us 19 companies of the paramilitary forces. Outside the counting centre and in general for the maintenance of law and order, ECI has provided us with 59 companies of the paramilitary forces."

Read: On 32nd B'day, Tejashwi Asks RJD To Be Vigilant & 'behave Well' On Bihar Counting Day

"The districts have imposed orders under Section 144 of the CrPC. So, victory rallies and processions are also prohibited. Even now, there is 24/7 vigilance by the Central paramilitary force of all the strong rooms. There is CCTV coverage and the feed is given to representatives of the candidates who are sitting just outside the counting centre," Srinivas elaborated.

#BiharElections: Counting of votes for 243 assembly segments to be done tomorrow.



The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Bihar, HR Srinivas said counting of votes will be held at 55 counting centres established across the state.#PollsWithAIR pic.twitter.com/2szVZLs2eN — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 9, 2020

Read: BJP Sure Of Winning Bihar Despite Exit Polls Prediction: 'We Will Have Landslide Victory'