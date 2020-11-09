Tej Pratap Says 'Tejashwi Gifted 'CM Chair' On Birthday' A Day Ahead Of Bihar Poll Results

Buoyed by favourable exit polls indicating a Mahagathbandhan victory in Bihar state election, RJD leader and Tejashwi's elder brother - Tej Pratap said that 'people have already gifted the CM chair to Tejashwi on his birthday', on Monday. Tejashwi - who turns 32 - celebrated a quiet birthday, a day ahead of the Bihar poll results. Bihar polls were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Results will be announced on November 10.

Arnab Goswami Denied Relief LIVE Updates: Bombay HC denies interim bail; Fight continues

Tej Pratap: 'Tejashwi has been gifted CM chair'

"We have already given a big gift to Tejashwi on his birthday - CM of Bihar. We have seated him in the CM chair. People have totally rejected Nitish Kumar's governance."

#WATCH | We've given a big gift to Tejashwi (on his birthday). He will sit on the chair of the CM. Nitish Kumar's govt has been decried by people: Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD pic.twitter.com/AGXRDGyQbF — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

On 32nd B'day, Tejashwi asks RJD to be vigilant & 'behave well' on Bihar counting day

RJD: 'No celebratory firing'

"A humble request to all well-wishers and supporters that the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav personal decision to celebrate his birthday with simplicity, you stay at home and avoid coming to the house to personally greet. Keep your vigilant presence in the area for counting of 10 November," RJD tweeted on Sunday. The party also warned its workers against indulging in celebratory firing and "uncivil behaviour" towards rivals on the day of the counting of votes on November 10, irrespective of the results.

RJD issues warning to workers, says 'maintain courtesy & restraint' on result day

Bihar Exit polls

With the crucial Bihar state assembly election results slated on Tuesday - 10 November, the Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls have predicted the RJD-Congress-Left 'Mahagathbandhan trumping the JDU-BJP-HAM-VIP (NDA) alliance, ushering Tejashwi Yadav's maiden CM term. The Nitish Kumar-led NDA combination has been projected to not cross the halfway mark in the 243-seat assembly, as RJD is projected to emerge as the single largest party. Incumbent CM Nitish Kumar, who seeks a fourth consecutive term, faces a formidable battle from three coalitions and Chirag Paswan's LJP - RJD-Congress-Left's 'Mahagathbandhan', the RLSP-BSP-AIMIM- SJDD-SBSP's 'Grand Democratic Secular Front' and the JAP-ASP-SDP-BMP's 'Progressive Democratic Alliance'.

The Mahagathbandhan is projected to win 118-138 seats defeating the NDA which is projected to win 91-117 seats, LJP is projected to win 5-8 seats, while others are projected to win 3-6 seats. As per Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, the party-wise projections stand as such - RJD (79-91 seats), Congress (24-30 seats), Left (15-17 seats), BJP (60-75 seats), JDU (31-42 seats). While AIMIM is projected to win one seat, HAM and VIP are set to not win a single seat.

Bihar Exit Poll: Mahagathbandhan projected to form next govt; RJD single largest party