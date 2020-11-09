On 32nd B'day, Tejashwi Asks RJD To Be Vigilant & 'behave Well' On Bihar Counting Day

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday decided to keep his birthday celebrations simple as his party requested the karyakartas to stay at home and avoid turning up at his house to personally greet. In a tweet in Hindi, the party also asked its workers to "keep their vigilant presence" in the area for counting of November 10.

'Keep your vigilant presence in the area for counting of votes'

"A humble request to all well-wishers and supporters that the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav personal decision to celebrate his birthday with simplicity, you stay at home and avoid coming to the house to personally greet. Keep your vigilant presence in the area for counting of 10 November," RJD tweeted.

सभी शुभचिंतकों व समर्थकों से विनम्र अनुरोध है कि नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री @yadavtejashwi जी के अपने जन्मदिन को सादगी से मनाने के निजी निर्णय का सम्मान करते हुए आप घर पर ही रहे और आवास आकर व्यक्तिगत रूप से बधाई देने से बचें।



10 को मतगणना हेतु अपनी सजग उपस्थिति क्षेत्र में बनाए रखे। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 8, 2020

The party also warned its workers against indulging in celebratory firing and "uncivil behaviour" towards rivals on the day of the counting of votes on November 10, irrespective of the results.

RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing

In a tweet addressed to its workers, the party said, "Whatever the election results are on November 10, it has to be accepted with absolute restraint, simplicity and courtesy. "Improper fireworks, celebratory firing and uncivil behaviour towards our rivals or their supporters will not be accepted at any cost," it said.

The instructions to the party workers to behave decently on the counting day is part of Tejashwi's efforts to do away with "rowdy behaviour" prevalent on such occasions in the past and establish a new culture.

राजद के सभी कार्यकर्ता स्मरण रखें-



10 नवम्बर को चुनाव परिणाम कुछ भी हों उसे पूरे संयम, सादगी और शिष्टाचार से स्वीकारना है।



अनुचित आतिशबाज़ी, हर्ष फायरिंग, प्रतिद्वंदियों अथवा उनके समर्थकों के साथ अशिष्ट व्यवहार इत्यादि किसी कीमत पर स्वीकार नहीं होगा। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 8, 2020

RJD's Bihar unit president Jagdanand Singh said the partymen have been told to accept the results of the polls with "all humility." The RJD's election campaign was centred on Tejashwi Yadav's promise of providing 10 lakh governments jobs to youths in Bihar.

Its rival kept attacking the party over its record on and law and order, and also berated as "jungle raj" during the 15-year rule of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. Several exit polls on Saturday gave the RJD-led opposition alliance in Bihar an edge over the ruling NDA while at least three of them predicted a majority for the 'Mahagathbandhan' which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its CM face.

(With agency inputs)