Bihar Polls: PM Modi, JP Nadda Urge People To Participate In 'grand Festival Of Democracy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda have urged the people of Bihar to exercise their voting rights as polling for the first phase of Assembly elections in the state began on Wednesday.

"The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections is taking place today. Your vote is your greatest strength in a democracy. I request all voters to take part in this grand festival of democracy keeping in mind the precautions related to COVID," Nadda tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Meanwhile, PM Modi urged voters to participate in this festival of democracy and cast their votes while taking COVID-19 precautions.

"Today is the first round of voting in Bihar assembly elections. I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy, taking precautions related to Covid. Maintain a 6-feet distance and wear a mask. Remember first vote, then refreshment!" PM Modi tweeted.

Assembly polls begin in Bihar

Polling began Wednesday at 7 am in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place. Of the nearly 2.15 crore electors eligible to exercise their franchise, 1.12 crore are male, 1.01 crore female and 599 are categorised as the third gender, according to data provided by the Election Commission.

Guidelines have been issued by the Commission for the safe conduct of the electoral exercise in the midst of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. These guidelines include lowering the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering of polling hours and extending postal ballot facility for those above 80.

Besides, sanitisation of electronic voting machines, wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel and the availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap and water has also to be ensured at polling stations. The candidates in the fray in the first phase include 952 men and 114 women.

As many as 33 of the constituencies going to polls in the first phase have been declared as “sensitive or hypersensitive” constituencies, the poll panel said. It said 31,371 polling stations have been set up in this phase and as many Electronic Voting Machines and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will be used.

(With inputs from agency)