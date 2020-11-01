Chirag Paswan Taunts Nitish, Claims PM's Bihar Campaign Is To Substitute CM's Unpopularity

Highlighting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's unpopularity, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being forced to conduct seven consecutive rallies in Bihar as he is aware that not a single person would vote in the name of Nitish Kumar.

Paswan further said that PM Modi could have easily won the Bihar election sitting in Delhi.

"PM Narendra Modi himself is conducting so many rallies in Bihar. He is putting in a lot of effort because everyone knows that not a single Bihari is going to vote in the name of the present CM Nitish Kumar. The Prime Minister has to hold seven rallies in two days because Nitish Kumar is quite unpopular in Bihar. Modi Ji is working hard to substitute for the Bihar CM's unpopularity. Otherwise, PM Modi could have easily won the Bihar election sitting in Delhi," Chirag Paswan said.

Furthermore, Paswan questioned BJP leaders for bowing their heads before such a corrupt Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. His statement came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda asserted that even if BJP gets more seats, Nitish will be the leader of the Mahagathbandhan.

"Why are BJP leaders bowing their heads before such a corrupt Chief Minister Nitish Kumar? Such remarks disappoint their own party workers and voters. Chief Minister himself knows he's not going to win, LJP chief Chirag Paswan said.

Earlier in the day, BJP National President JP Nadda exuded confidence in NDA getting a two-thirds majority in Bihar assembly polls and said even if the BJP wins more seats, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar will still be its leader.

"One can clearly see, BJP-JDU-HAM-VIP will form a government with a clear two-thirds majority so there is no question of fewer seats. Even if we get more seats, Nitish Kumar ji will still be our leader," Nadda told ANI.

Bihar assembly elections 2020

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26 per cent. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

