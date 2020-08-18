ECI To Frame Broad Guidelines For Upcoming Polls In View Of COVID Situation Within 3 Days

On Tuesday, the Election Commission of India decided to frame broad guidelines for the upcoming Bihar polls and by-elections in view of the COVID-19 situation within three days. In a meeting, the ECI considered the suggestions and recommendations of Chief Electoral Officers of states and political parties. On the basis of these guidelines, the Chief Electoral Officers of the states going to polls will prepare a comprehensive plan for COVID-19 related measures as per the local conditions.

Previously, the ECI asked the president and general secretary of the recognized state and national political parties to submit their views regarding the election campaign for the Bihar polls and the by-elections in several states. This comes at a juncture when state governments have issued guidelines such as the compulsory wearing of masks, in public places, social distancing, restrictions on large gatherings to contain the spread of COVID-19. The political parties were asked to send their suggestions by August 11.

Opposition calls for an informed decision on Bihar polls

On July 17, opposition parties including RJD, Congress, RLSP, and HAM wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora urging him to reassess conducting the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. Contending that the COVID-19 situation in Bihar is “rapidly worsening”, the parties called for an informed decision regarding holding the elections. They requested the CEC to evolve a mechanism that protects the health of democracy as well as that of people. While acknowledging that the people of Bihar were "eagerly waiting" to get rid of a government formed against the mandate, the political parties such as Congress and RJD questioned how the Election Commission of India planned to ensure the physical distancing of at least two yards during the voting process.

Moreover, they expressed apprehension that the entire poll exercise can become a super spreader event. Noting that it was the constitutional mandate of the ECI to ensure a level-playing field to all political parties and free and equal participation of voters, they affirmed that conducting elections as a mere formality would be a travesty of the democratic process. For instance, the opposition reckoned that lower voter turnout shall have a damaging impact on democracy.

