For Bihar polls, Shatrughan Sinha turns campaigner not just for son Luv, confident of win

Shatrughan Sinha has been among the prominent names from Bihar, not just in the film industry but also in political circles. After being elected a Mermber of Parliament twice and holding ministerial berths, the actor-politician is ushering Luv Sinha into the world of politics in the Assembly elections. As the Congress leader raved about the debutant, he himself turned star campaigner, not just for the newcomer, but also other leaders and is confident of a victory.

Shatrughan turns ‘star campaigner’ in Bihar

Shatughan Sinha shared pictures from his campaign trail at various places in Bihar.

He campaigned for Anunay Kumar Singh, who he described as ‘one of the most popular & winning Congress candidates’ for Paroo constituency. Sinha was seen addressing a gathering and displaying a show of strength to the supporters.

He also campaigned in the Subzibagh area.

Shatrughan Sinha termed himself as a ‘star campaigner’, a 'man in demand' in around Patna. He had been elected from the Patna Sahib constituency twice in the Lok Sabha elections. He then came out to urge voters to vote for his son as he campaigned in Bankipur constituency.

‘Shotgun’ hailed the ‘massive & responsive crowd’ and that he was touched as they favoured ‘ inevitable victory of the 'Mahagatbandhan'.

My campaign trail at different places, especially for one of the most popular & winning Congress candidates #AnunayKumarSingh, Paroo, Bihar. He is from one of the most prominent & famous political families of #MaheshBabu & Mrs #UshaSinha. A massive & responsive crowd, very — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 30, 2020

Shatrughan Sinha has been lavishing praises on his son Luv, calling him a ‘Bihar Putra’ apart from adjectives like ‘responsible, sensible, confident’, and sharing his tweets. Luv Sinha has also been sharing pictures and videos of his campaigning in the last few days. He is fighting for the Bankipur constituency, which is set to go to polls in the second phase of the elections on November 3.

Bihar elections

Voting for 71 seats of the Bihar was conducted on October 28. The next phase is slated for 94 seats on November 3 and the last and final phase for 78 sears is set for November 7.

The battle for the 243-seat assembly is the fight between the coalition led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)-BJP and the Mahagathbandhan that includes parties like RJD, Congress, among others. The results are scheduled to be announced on November 10.

