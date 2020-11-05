HM Amit Shah Visits Bengal To Oversee BJP's Preparedness Ahead Of 2021 Assembly Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit West Bengal on a two-day programme on Wednesday. Shah along with his cavalcade of senior Bharatiya Janta Party members from Bengal will preside over multiple closed-door meetings in Bankura and Kolkata.

Home Minister Amit Shah visits West Bengal

West Bengal is scheduled to head into its legislative assembly elections by the first half of 2021 and the importance of it can be understood by the recent visits of JP Nadda, BJP national president and now Amit Shah. Shah who is scheduled to meet various district presidents and leaders on Thursday paid his respects to the statue of Birsa Munda, a freedom fighter and cult figure in the tribal areas of Jharkhand and West Bengal.

"You are afraid Mamata didi that’s why you’re blocking central schemes. BJP will form majority government in West Bengal. We will make Sonar Bangla under Modi Ji's vision." said Shah after paying homage to Birsa Munda in Bankura on Thursday. Amit Shah will return to Kolkata on Thursday evening and will conduct another organizational meeting in Kolkata on Friday.

The program was initially scheduled for JP Nadda, BJP national president but was later changed at the last moment, with Shah coming to Bengal. Various media reports over a long time have suggested that there is heavy infighting between the senior leadership of the saffron party in Bengal. Amit Shah is still considered to be the final decision maker in BJP, even with him leaving his post of national president, and his visit is also being seen as a final closure to all the infighting between various groups in the party's Bengal unit ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal.

