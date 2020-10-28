In Bihar Elections, BJP Prepares For Yogi Adityanath Blitz; UP CM To Address 6 Rallies

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, one of the star campaigners of BJP, will address six rallies in the poll-bound state of Bihar starting October 28. Yogi Adityanath, who has been rostered as the sole Chief Minister to campaign for the BJP in Bihar, had addressed 18 rallies before the first phase of polling.

On Wednesday, he will address gatherings in Siwan, East Champaran and Chanpatia Assembly in Paschim Champaran district On October 29, the UP CM will address rallies in support of BJP and NDA candidates in Siwan's Daraunda Assembly seat, Vaishali's Lalganj and Madhubani's Janjharpur.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is to address three rallies in constituencies that are going to polls in the second phase of the elections.

PM Modi has addressed a rally at Darbhanga and will do so at Muzaffarpur and Patna as well - while the voting for 71 seats that are in the fray in the Phase-1 of the elections is underway. Mahagatbandhan ally and congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold two rallies on Wednesday - Valmiki Nagar and Kusheshwar.

Meanwhile, voting has begun in the first phase of Bihar Elections 2020. 71 seats are in fray, namely, Dinara, Nokha, Dehri, Karakat, Arwal, Kurtha, Jehanabad, Ghosi, Makhdumpur (SC), Goh, Obra, Nabinagar, Kutumba (SC), Aurangabad, Rafiganj, Gurua, Sherghati, Imamganj (SC), Barachatti (SC), Bodh Gaya (SC), Gaya Town, Tikari, Belaganj, Atri, Wazirganj, Rajauli (SC), Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhoraiya (SC), Banka, Katoria (ST), Belhar, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Barbigha, Mokama, Barh, Masaurhi (SC), Paliganj, Bikram, Sandesh, Barhara, Arrah, Agiaon (SC), Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur, Brahampur, Buxar, Dumraon, Rajpur (SC), Ramgarh, Mohania (SC), Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari (SC), Sasaram, Kargahar, Warsaliganj, Sikandra (SC), Jamui, Jhajha, Chakai.

