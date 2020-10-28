Latest News: Voting Underway In Bihar, NCB Summons Deepika's Manager; COVID-19 Updates

Voting in Bihar underway

Voting for 71 seats in the first phase of the Bihar elections 2020 will get underway from 7 am on Wednesday, October 28. Speaking to Republic TV, Jitan Ram Manjhi exuded confidence about his victory, "Thousand is a huge margin, percentage poll margin was also huge, now this year also I think there will be a huge margin. People from the grassroots has also said that voters will choose the one who is experienced. See we do have PM Modi's and CM Nitish Kumar's development agenda, but along with it, here, if you ask people, they will say in the past 5 years, Manjhi has ensured that people of the constituency sleep peacefully without fearing anything.

Read: Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: 7.35% Polling Till 10AM In 1st Phase Of Assembly Polls

India's COVID-19 tally

India case tally stands at 79,46,429 including 6,25,857 active cases. 72,01,070 8 people have recovered while 1,19,014 have died so far. With 43,893 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 79,90,322. With 508 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,20,010. Total active cases are 6,10,803 after a decrease of 15,054 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 72,59,509 with 58,439 new discharges in last 24 hrs. Total 10,54,87,680 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 27th October. Of these 10,66,786 samples were tested on Tuesday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 43,893 Fresh Cases, 58,439 Recoveries In 24 Hours

Deepika's manager summoned by NCB

Actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, sources said. NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said Karishma Prakash has been summoned on Thursday as the investigation is underway. The official said she is currently untraceable, and a notice has been posted on the door of her Mumbai house. On Tuesday, the NCB raided Karishma Prakash's residence and seized nearly 1.8 gms of Hashish from there. Deepika's manager had been questioned last month by the anti-drug agency, which has been investigating the sale and use of banned substances in Bollywood.

Read: NCB Pastes Summons On Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Prakash's Door Post Seizing Hash

Republic gets netizens' support

Massive support poured in from across India for Republic Media Network as the network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami showed the company's books of accounts on his live debate show, on Tuesday night’s edition of ‘The Debate’, as he put on record the facts and bust the fake news narrative being pedalled against him and his network in the fraud TRP case.

Read: Netizens Tell Arnab 'we Don't Need Proof'; Back Republic As Transparency Busts Fake Story

PM Modi to inaugurate India's first seaplane service

PM Modi will inaugurate the first seaplane service for people in Gujarat on October 31, Shipping Ministry sources informed on Tuesday. Narendra Modi will take the first inaugural flight from Ahemdabad's Sabarmati Riverfront to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia Colony, Narmada district. As per the Defence wing, the seaplane is a Twin Otter 300 and will be registered and operated by Spicejet.

Read: PM Modi To Inaugurate India's First Seaplane Service On Oct 31; To Be Operated By Spicejet