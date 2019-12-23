Jharkhand Assembly Elections | 'Will Win At Least 50 Seats': BJP State In-charge Confident

Ramvichar Netam, the BJP in-charge of Jharkhand, on Monday, expressed confidence over his party retaining majority for the second consecutive term in the state with a maximum of 50 seats. "The early trends may not be in our favour. But gradually you will see that the BJP will take over in all the constituencies where we have expected victory. I have been saying from starting that the BJP will form the government with people's mandate and we will win at least 50 seats," Netam said. He claimed that "no one can stop BJP from forming the government in the state."

When asked about the reason for such confidence, Ramvichar Netam replied, "I have stayed in Jharkhand for 1.5 months. I had visited each and every state. On the basis of our micro-management, I am 100% sure that people's mandate will be in BJP's favour." Earlier, speaking to Republic TV, Ranchi BJP MP Sanjay Seth had also expressed similar confidence.

Jharkhand Assembly Election

The opposition has forged an alliance comprising Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Hemant Soren of JMM will be the Chief Ministerial face of this tie-up. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) led by Babulal Marandi did not join the opposition alliance. On the other hand, BJP and its long-term ally All Jharkhand Student's Union (AJSU) have contested the elections separately. The incumbent CM Raghubar Das is the BJP’s candidate for the post again if it comes back to power.

The Jharkhand assembly elections recorded the overall voter turnout of 65.17 per cent compared to the 66.53 per cent recorded in the 2014 elections. For the first time since Jharkhand's creation 19 years ago, Assembly elections to all the 81 seats passed off without violence by Maoists.

(With ANI inputs)