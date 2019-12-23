Jharkhand Polls: 'Victory Of Democracy,' Says NCP's Nawab Malik Welcoming Initial Trends

Reacting to the Jharkhand Assembly results on Monday, NCP MLA and spokesperson Nawab Malik opined that the people of the state had destroyed the arrogance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP. Moreover, he described this as a “victory of democracy”. NCP is presently a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and has been vehemently opposed to the recent Citizenship Amendment Act. BJP is ahead in 28 seats in comparison to the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance which has garnered a lead in 42 constituencies as per the Election Commission of India trends at 12.48 pm.

BJP unhappy with initial trends

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain conceded that the initial trends of the Jharkhand Assembly results were not as per the party’s expectation. He observed that not only did his party contest on local issues, but also did good work there. Maintaining that his party had received a vote share of more than 34 per cent, he exuded confidence that BJP’s performance would improve after the culmination of the counting process.

Shahnawaz Hussain remarked, “We fought the polls on local issues. We did very good work there. The results coming in so far are not as per expectations. But our vote share is more than 34 per cent. We will see when the final tally comes. Currently, a neck-to-neck battle is going on. I am still hopeful that BJP will perform much better when the final tally comes.” He added, “We fought the election on the issue of development. But sometimes, the local government and the MLA cannot fulfil some demands. We have received the maximum vote share. But currently, the seats are a little less.”

