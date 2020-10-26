Tejashwi Reminds Crowds: 'Bihar CM Told Migrants To Stay Where They Were' During Lockdown

Attacking Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'indifference' towards migrants during the initial nationwide lockdown, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Monday, questioned why Nitish must be given another term, while addressing a rally in Rohtas. Tejashwi reminded the crowd how the CM had told migrants who wished to come back home to 'stay where they were'. Claiming the CM failed to eradicate poverty, Tejashwi alleged that he hadn't provided employment, while promising 10 lakh jobs if elected. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

Tejashwi: CM said 'stay where you are'

Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a public rally in Rohtas district.



"Why give another chance to a CM who didn't provide employment & failed to eradicate poverty. When migrants got stuck, where was his chopper? Then Nitish Ji said, stay where you are," says Tejashwi pic.twitter.com/U9MQsXOuZc — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

In April, when the country was under the world's strictest lockdown, CM Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi have firmly maintained that students and labourers from Bihar must stay where they are as bringing them back via buses, will 'flout the principles of lockdown'. The govt has spoken to the Centre and several state CMs to provide shelter to the migrant labourers. The state also transferred Rs 1000 to 9 lakh migrant labourers and has opposed Uttar Pradesh's decision to transport 7000 UP students from Kota back home.

As 8000 Bihari students were stuck in Kota, former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi sought permission to transport the student himself. He lashed out tweeting, " Bihar government cares for the selected and important people and if they are unable to bring back to Bihar more than 6500 students with humble background stranded in Kota, then we should be granted permission to get them back. In this hour of crisis, we cannot leave those children in Kota, who are the future of Bihar." His brother - Tej Pratap conducted a 'Sadbuddhi Mahayagna' in Patna to urge CM Nitish Kumar to bring back the students and labourers of the state, stuck in other states amid lockdown.

Mahagathbandhan's manifesto

Tejashwi has made a massive promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he is elected as the CM. In his party manifesto 'Pran humara sankalp badlav ka', he said that the main agenda of the Mahagathbandhan government will be to provide employment and stop the migration of people due to the unavailability of jobs. Among other things, the manifesto promises to bring a law that can annul the three farm laws passed by Parliament recently and states that the Mahagathbandhan government will not treat "protesters or those criticising the government as traitors" and will not name them in false cases. He has also talked about the "special status" demand for Bihar.

